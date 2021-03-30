A year after Pike County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, local health officials are continuing to learn more about the long-term effects of the virus.
Although most people recover completely from COVID-19 within a few weeks, some patients, known as “COVID-19 long-haulers,” have developed persistent COVID-19 symptoms or long-term health effects from the virus for up to at least six months after their initial recovery.
Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases and Infection Control with Pikeville Medical Center, said that Pikeville Medical Center has seen many patients who are currently experiencing or who have experienced persistent COVID-19 symptoms after their initial recovery. In addition, he said, he has studied research data from studies on the long-term effects from COVID-19 from the past year in order to see what national medical experts have found in their patients.
Although Dr. Al Akhrass and other leading medical officials are continuing to understand more about these long-term effects and how long they will last, he said, they have found that long-term effects of COVID-19 can develop in patients who suffered a mild case, as well as a severe case, of COVID-19. About 80 percent of patients, he said, have at least one post-COVID symptom for at least 100 days or three months after their initial recovery, and sometimes patients can develop multiple long-term symptoms, especially if they developed more severe illness from COVID-19.
“That’s the problem with COVID-19. It’s very frustrating and very puzzling because nobody can foresee the events in the future,” Dr. Al Akhrass said. “Some people do really well, but unfortunately, some people may suffer problems regardless of what kind of problem they suffer — either they go to the hospital or they have complications that may linger for a long time.”
One of the most common long-term effects of the virus is increased fatigue, which has been experienced in up to 58 percent of patients. About 44 percent of patients have experienced persistent headache after having COVID-19, he said, and around 27 percent of patients have developed some kind of attention disorder.
Patients have also experienced hair loss and a persistent shortness of breath after they initially recover from COVID-19.
Regarding shortness of breath, he said, that has been commonly linked to patients who had co-morbidities prior to contracting COVID-19.
“I think the most challenging one is the persistent shortness of breath. This is something I’ve seen very often, and this is something that is especially related to the severity of the disease when they come to the hospital,” Dr. Al Akhrass said. “The more co-morbidities and the more time you spend in the hospital, the more you have scar tissue and inflammation, the more you have lingering symptoms. These are long lasting symptoms. Nobody knows how long they’re going to last, how long they manifest and who’s going to suffer that.”
Some patients have developed neurological conditions like meningitis and neuritis, among other conditions, as a result of COVID-19. Other patients who were hospitalized with severe COVID-19 illness have developed pneumonitis (inflammation of the lung tissue) or myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) due to the virus directly attacking the heart muscles and causing inflammation. This inflammation can lead to clotting of the arteries, which could potentially lead to stroke or heart attack, in addition to the shortness of breath.
“The problem is there’s no relationship between the heart issue and how bad is your infection, so no one exactly knows who’s going to be the one to have these cardiac complications,” Dr. Al Akhrass said.
He said they have seen patients at PMC who have experienced shortness of breath after recovering from a mild case of COVID-19. Once they ran an MRI exam on the patient, they noticed some kind of myocarditis around the patient’s heart that they had developed due to COVID-19.
“We’re trying to raise awareness about these clinical symptoms, especially for primary care physicians,” he said. “They need to pay attention to these post-COVID-19 complications, and they have to dig further to find a reason for these complications.”
For people who have had more mild cases of COVID-19, Dr. Al Akhrass said, they could lose their sense of smell up to 50 percent for at least six months or longer, as well as their taste. He said the loss of smell, in particular, can cause more problems for patients in the long term.
“We know that the smell and taste are very important for you to eat, to smell and to be alert,” he said. “Let’s say, if you have a fire, you cannot smell it, and a lot of people suffer from major catastrophes because they were not able to smell anything. We’re talking about other issues that can impact people in several fashions. They cannot eat, they cannot smell, it can add to their depression and they have no solution to the problem.”
Dr. Al Akhrass said that they have seen patients develop psychiatric conditions as a result of long-term effects from COVID-19, like depression and anxiety. For patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the entire process of COVID-19 hospitalization can cause a post-traumatic syndrome for them, which could affect them mentally and emotionally in the future.
“The people suffering especially bad infection — being in the hospital, being in the ICU — they may have some sort of post-traumatic syndrome,” he said. “That post-traumatic syndrome is related to, unfortunately, all the situation related to COVID-19, so the isolation, from the fear around COVID-19, from the high mortality rate coming from people in the ICU, from the intubation, from the medication that you put them on to lower blood pressure. That can create some sort of fear and some flashbacks for them anytime they leave the hospital. They fear that kind of situation all the time, and this is something being seen recently as well.”
These long-term effects, Dr. Al Akhrass said, are one of the reasons why local, state and national health officials are urging the public to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Vaccination is a wonderful tool, not only from a public health perspective but also from these long-term COVID-19 manifestations because you’re vaccinated from the infection and you’ve preserved yourself from these complications,” he said. “That’s why we push for that all the time. Any day you don’t take it, you take the chance of having long-term effects.”
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 95 percent effective when both doses are administered, and the Moderna vaccine is 94.1 percent effective when both doses are administered. The CDC states that both doses are necessary for protection against the virus. The Janssen/Johnson&Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine and 85 percent effective. To make a difference with the pandemic, 70-80 percent of the population will need to be vaccinated.
According to the CDC, people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine may feel some side effects, including pain or swelling in their arm around the site where the vaccine was injected or side effects like fever, chills, tiredness or headache. These side effects are mild-to-moderate and usually more intense after the second dose as the body is preparing to fight off the virus. However, the CDC states that these potential side effects are temporary, if they occur at all.
“The side effects from COVID-19 vaccination may feel like flu and might even affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days,” according to the CDC. “With most COVID-19 vaccines, you will need two shots in order for them to work. Get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get a second shot. It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines that require two shots may not protect you until a week or two after your second shot.”
Dr. Al Akhrass said that the temporary side effects from a vaccine are minimal in comparison to the long-term effects and complications that many patients have experienced from COVID-19.
“The vaccines are extremely safe and very effective, and the side effects are a small price, compared to the magnitude of the severity of the clinical manifestations of COVID-19,” he said. “If you don’t get the infection, you can prevent these things from happening.”
Statewide, all Kentuckians 50 years old or older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as frontline essential workers, healthcare workers, first responders, K-12 school personnel and Kentuckians 16 years old or older who are considered high-risk (as classified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Gov. Andy Beshear announced on March 24 that all Kentuckians 16 years old or older will be eligible to sign up for a vaccination appointment by April 12.
In Pike County, those eligible for a vaccination are strongly encouraged to register at, pmcvaccine.com, or, arhcovid19.com. At PMC, any Kentucky residents 16 years old or older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Starting March 30, PMC’s drive-through vaccination clinic will be located at the PMC Diagnostic Center Drive-Through (Building D) beside PMC Pharmacy.
People in Pike County can also receive a vaccination at the Pike County Health Department’s walk-in clinic, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays. The Pike County Health Department can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, and is located at 119 River Drive. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.
There are independent pharmacies, as well as Walmart and Walgreens locations, across Pike County that are COVID-19 vaccination sites. Contact each individual pharmacy for appointment information:
• Care More Pharmacy - 151 Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton, KY 41520
• Citizens Drugs - 13380 Phelps 632 Road, Phelps, KY 41553
• Economy Drug Company Inc. - 180 Town Mountain Road, Suite 115, Pikeville, KY 41501
• Elkhorn Drug - 105 East Elkhorn Street, Elkhorn City, KY 41522
• Kimper Pharmacy - 9711 State Highway 194 East, Kimper, KY 41539
• Nova Pharmacy - 1330 South Mayo Trail, Suite 102, Pikeville, KY 41501
• Walgreens - 11349 State Highway 1056, McCarr, KY.
• Walmart - 254 Cassidy Boulevard, Pikeville, KY.
• Walmart - 28402 US-119, South Williamson, KY.
Kentuckians who live in the counties of Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin can also call Eastern Kentucky’s new regional call center in order to receive help with registering with a local healthcare provider for a vaccination. The center is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it is meant to help those who do not have available access to a computer or the Internet. There are four phone numbers that can be used to contact the call center: (606) 437-3862, (606) 437-3863, (606) 437-3865, and (606) 437-3866.
