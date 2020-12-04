A local car dealership is helping local restaurants this holiday season by ordering lunch, hoping to provide support to them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After an ongoing surge in new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Nov. 18 that new steps would be taken to try and contain the spread of the virus. One of the new steps included prohibiting indoor dining in restaurants and bars and limiting their services to delivery, to-go and outdoor serving only. The new restrictions started on Nov. 20 and will run through Dec. 13.
Bruce Walters, with the Bruce Walters Ford Lincoln Kia car dealership in Pikeville, said that after the new mandates were given, he wanted to help local restaurants who may be struggling financially due to the restrictions. He decided to do that by drawing the name of a local restaurant each week and purchasing carry-out orders from that restaurant for some of his 75 employees.
“When the mandate came to shut the restaurants back down, we sort of really felt for them,” Walters said. “We thought, ‘Here’s a way I can do two things: I can buy lunch for my employees as a thank-you to them for weathering the storm with us this year, and I can help by making a large lunch purchase once a week to a local restaurant and help maybe ease the burden that they’re going through with their shutdowns and mandates.’”
Walters said that he understands how these restaurants may be struggling during the pandemic because his dealership was forced to close to in-person traffic for two months in the spring, during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were required to conduct sales through the phone and online only, and they had to close their in-person showroom, as well as limiting other services. He said that there were fewer employees at the dealership during that time, due to the restrictions, and they needed to purchase necessary personal protective equipment, like plexiglass, face masks, etc.
“We got a little taste, if you will, of what it can do to your business,” Walters said. “In the spring, we were shut down for close to two months, so we understand how devastating that can be to your employees and your business.”
Walters started the drawings on Friday, Nov. 27, and he plans to continue them every Friday through Christmas. The drawings to decide that week’s restaurant take place 10 a.m. each Wednesday, and they are broadcast live on the “Bruce Walters Ford Lincoln Kia” Facebook page. During the week of Nov. 27, he drew Pikeville’s Buffalo Wild Wings, and this week, the week of Dec. 4, he drew 123 Café.
Walters said that he encourages all local restaurants to participate by calling the dealership at, (606)444-2200, or by commenting on the dealership’s Facebook page and telling them that they want to be in the drawing. The dealership is located at 302 South Mayo Trail.
“If you haven’t reached out, by all means, reach out so that we can get your name in the box, so to speak. We’re hoping that it will just continue and get more people involved,” Walters said. “Hopefully, other people will see it and it will encourage them to do it and help their community out, whether it’s shopping local and buying a Christmas present off of somebody local or ordering take-out a couple nights a week for your family. By all means, if you can do that, we encourage everyone to band together and help our local communities’ economy.”
