A local dentist and her staff made children’s smiles a little brighter this week when they provided them with several free dental services at their office on Feb. 24.
Dr. Preeti Sahasi provided children with free dental exams and cleanings, among other services, on Feb. 24 at her new dental practice Signature Smilz, with services being offered during part of the day. Signature Smilz opened in 2020 and is located at 126 Trivette Drive, Suite 303, in Pikeville.
The staff provided child patients with services with or without insurance, and their free cleanings and exams were offered in honor of the national Give Kids A Smile Day. The annual event, which is recognized in February, was created by the American Dentist Association in 2003 as a way to promote dental education and hygiene in young children who may not be able to afford dental care.
“We are seeing children, whether they have insurance or not, for cleanings, X-rays and that sort of thing,” said Valena McCoy, dental hygienist at Dr. Sahasi’s practice. “It’s just to introduce them to the chair. There’s a lot of children that don’t have the opportunities for dental treatment.”
McCoy emphasized the importance of helping children become comfortable with the dentist and with receiving dental care early in their lives. Events and programs like Give Kids A Smile, she said, help to familiarize children with the dentist in order to better their lives for the future.
“A lot of children, even if they don’t have dental treatment, may have dental pain so before they are introduced to anything dental, the fear is already there because they’re in pain,” McCoy said. “It just allows us to get them in the chair and get them comfortable. It’s really important that we do it at an early age because if they don’t find the comfort early, they’re not going to return to the dental chair later.”
The annual Give Kids A Smile Day helps promote more access to dental care for children who may not have health insurance to cover the cost. Elisha Caudill, dental assistant at Signature Smilz, said she has personal experience with not having health insurance for her own children in the past. She dressed up as the tooth fairy during the office’s Give Kids A Smile Day.
In the past, Caudill said, she worked two jobs and did not have health insurance for her daughter, who is now 4 years old, for about six months. Although she has health insurance for her daughter and her 1 year-old son today, she said she understands how parents can feel if they do not have insurance and may not be able to afford dental care.
“It was very difficult for me, personally, to pay for everything that needed to be done out of pocket,” Caudill said. “I have been in these shoes. I have been the parent who has needed to take their kid to a free medical/dental thing. It can get really hard because kids need to have these things done.”
Because of her past experience, Caudill said, she emphasized the importance of free events like Give Kids A Smile Day at Signature Smilz.
“A lot of children don’t have the means of getting the help that they need,” Caudill said. “With this, at least the kids will get a cleaning. It’s a good way for families in this area to know that their child can get the dental work that they need.
Dr. Sahasi has participated in the Give Kids A Smile program for 18 years, since graduating from the Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine at Boston University in 2003. For 18 years, she has also practiced dentistry, with many of those years being in Eastern Kentucky. She said she has continued the tradition of Give Kids A Smile Day into her new Pikeville practice because of the need she has seen in the area and in the state for dental care.
“There’s a lot of public health background that I have, and I saw the immense need in the area,” Dr. Sahasi said. “There’s 17 million kids in Kentucky with untreated decay, and they lose about 20,000-30,000 days of instruction in school because of dental pain. There is such a phenomenal need.”
Dr. Sahasi said that it was important for children to understand which foods are good and bad for dental health. While providing free services to the children, she and her staff made sure to provide important dental hygiene information to children and their families in order to better help them in the future.
One of the biggest obstacles, Dr. Sahasi said, to children receiving necessary dental care is the fear of going to the dentist. To combat that, she encouraged parents of young children to “establish a dental home” to help provide a continuity of care for the child.
“I think having a place that you and your child feel secure and comfortable going to is important,” she said. “For me, personally, I like to know a patient. It’s important to have that history and to have that continuity of care.”
Dr. Sahasi thanked her family and the community for their support of her practice, as well as fellow dentists in the area who have supported her. Additionally, she thanked her staff who, she said, were excited about doing the event to help the community.
“I think it’s engaging them to give back, and I think they feel good about it,” Dr. Sahasi said. “I’m so happy that they’ve been so enthusiastic about it.”
For more information about Signature Smilz, call, (606)437-9601, or visit, www.signaturesmilz.com.
