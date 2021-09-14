The Pike County and Pikeville Independent School Districts announced they will continue to mandate masks to mitigate COVID-19, after the state legislature left the decision to mandate masks to individual districts.
During a special session earlier this month, the state legislature revoked Beshear’s statewide mask mandate for all K-12 schools, leaving the decision to the individual school districts. The districts had five days to decide whether or not they would keep a mask mandate in place for their districts before the statewide mandate was lifted.
The Pikeville Independent School District announced on Sept. 10 that masks will continue to be required for all people to wear inside their buildings, including all students, staff and visitors. Superintendent David Trimble said that this decision was made based on the community’s current COVID-19 situation, as well as to provide the safest possible environment for everyone within their buildings.
“We will continue to examine community spread, as well as incidents within our schools to lead our decisions in this area moving forward,” Trimble said. “We appreciate our health professionals and their willingness to work with our district in making the best possible decisions in all areas. As we consider the importance of our students to be able to remain in school, this allows us an additional tool for safety of our students and team.”
The Pike County School District announced on will continue to require masks inside its buildings while Pike County meets certain criteria on state COVID maps. Superintendent Reed Adkins said that Pike County will continue to mandate that masks be worn by all people inside its buildings — including all students, staff and visitors — as long as Pike County remains in the “red” or “orange” levels, which refer to the two highest levels of the COVID-19 Current Incidence Rate Map, as reported by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Adkins said that, if the county moves to “yellow,” or the second-lowest rate of cases, masks will be recommended to be worn but not mandated, and the district will need to remain at the “yellow” level for at least three days before masks will be recommended, not required.
“We’re under a mask requirement right now, absolutely, because we’re in the red and we’ll stay there as long as we’re in the red or orange,” he said. “There will be at least a three-day buffer before we can actually move into a recommendation, rather than a requirement. If we were to go back to ‘red’ for two days, then it would become a requirement, instead of a recommendation, again.
Adkins clarified that the district’s Board of Education has not approved this decision, but it will be the protocol that the district will follow until the board can meet and decide if any changes will be made to the plan.
“As long as our numbers are as high as they are, as well as our number of people hospitalized, we have to try to respect the safety of others,” Adkins said.
During the Pike County Schools Board of Education meeting on Sept. 9, Adkins also addressed a common misconception that he has heard related to attendance. The misconception is that the district is remaining in-person because they must meet certain in-person attendance standards to receive their funding. He said this is not true, as they have received funding for the 2018-19 attendance rates for the last three years.
“I’ve heard the false misconception quite often that we keep them in school for money,” Adkins said. “We’ve been held harmless for the last three years. We’ve had 2018-29 funding for the last three years in a row. It has nothing to do with money.”
After the special session concluded, Beshear issued a statement, first saying that his decisions to issue mask mandates and issue COVID-related restrictions has helped mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout the previous year.
“I made the tough calls, sometimes the unpopular calls, and I’ve taken the hits that go along with it, but I have owned every single decision that I’ve had to make. We’ve been successful, successful in fighting back against three different waves, successful because we followed the science and we had the courage to make the tough decisions, restrictions when they were necessary and masking.”
However, Beshear said that “the legislature owns this pandemic moving forward,” due to the legislature limiting his ability to issue mask mandates and other executive orders. The legislature has also barred Beshear from being able to issue other statewide mask mandates.
“The legislature wanted that ball. They went to the (Kentucky) Supreme Court and said that I, the governor, shouldn’t be making the calls; they should be making the calls. They are the policy-making branch. The Supreme Court agreed so the legislature owns this pandemic moving forward,” Beshear said. “If I still had the authority, we’d be masking indoors. It works. We’d reduce cases; we’d provide relief to our hospitals; we’d save lives. The inability to take this step and all its ramifications, or even its devastation, falls squarely on the legislature.”
During the special session, the legislature also approved SB 1. This legislation directs each district to have a COVID-19 plan in place and work with the local health departments to create those plans. It also provides a temporary remote instruction option to school districts to use at the school, classroom, grade or group level. Districts may submit 2018-2019 or 2019-2020 attendance data for the 2021-2022 school year, and all certified staff and classified staff designated by a school district will be required to work on-site during a nontraditional instruction (NTI) day.
Upon the conclusion of the special session, Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass issued a statement regarding the conclusion of the mask mandate, as well as the legislature’s approval of SB 1.
“This law does not go far enough in providing the flexibility in different school models that our schools need. Further, the politically-motivated effort to remove masking requirements in public schools weakens our virus mitigation efforts as a state at the very time they are needed most,” Glass said. “We will be working with Kentucky’s school districts as they continue to try to keep students in school safely and do our best to manage the consequences of the decisions made by our legislature in this special session.”