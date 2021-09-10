University of Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari invited a local Pikeville financial adviser onto his online show to provide advice to collegiate student-athletes as they prepare to benefit from their name, image and likeness, following a NCAA policy change earlier this year.
In July this year, the NCAA adopted an interim policy change allowing collegiate student-athletes from across the country, including all incoming and current, to begin financially benefiting from their name, image and likeness. Because of this change, Calipari invited several financial and legal experts to a taping of his online series, “Coffee With Cal,” on Aug. 27 to discuss the new name, image and likeness policy change.
One of those special guests was JC Hensley, a financial adviser at Edward Jones Investments in Pikeville, who has worked as a financial adviser for about two decades. He was invited by Calipari to attend a dinner at the coach’s house on Aug. 26 and provide his input as a financial adviser during a taping of the show the next day. The dinner also featured several business professionals, financial advisers and legal experts, as well as some of the players on the UK men’s basketball team.
Hensley said that, at the dinner, they discussed ways for the players to learn more about building themselves as a brand and how they could benefit the most from the new policy change, among other things.
“He was really using it as a teaching tool for these players about real-life, real-world stuff — understanding about branding yourself and building yourself as a business to a certain extent, and then understanding things like taxes and how all those things work,” Hensley said. “He was using it as a way to make sure that the players are getting good information. It was also good for me to get a chance to talk to not just the players, but talk to other professionals.”
During the taping, Hensley said, Calipari talked about what he has seen regarding student-athletes and this policy, as well as the direction they plan to go down in order to help the team benefit from it. Hensley and several other guests from the dinner were featured on the show to provide their financial advice for young student athletes.
Hensley said that he appreciated how Calipari wanted to include someone from Eastern Kentucky onto his show to talk about this issue, and he appreciated that he valued his input as a financial adviser.
“As a local financial adviser, I think it’s neat that someone local would be consulted in the conversation,” Hensley said. “I think it shows people here can get high-level deep planning right here at home.”
The episode of “Coffee With Cal” featuring Hensley is expected to air in the coming weeks online. For more information and to watch the show, visit, www.procamps.com/coffeewithcal.