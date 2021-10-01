14 fallen firefighters were honored and remembered September 29 in a ceremony at the Kentucky Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Frankfort.
Among those 14 was Capt. James McKenzie of the Pikeville Fire Department.
According to archived records, Captain McKenzie was on duty in 1970 when a call of a structure fire on Jay Street came in.
McKenzie responded to the call and shortly after other firefighters arrived, McKenzie became overcome by smoke and heat and collapsed on scene.
McKenzie was rushed to Pikeville Methodist Hospital via police cruiser.
McKenzie later succumbed to his injuries and died due to respiratory complications related to the incident.
The final determination on the cause of the fire was arson.
Several members of the department attended the event to remember their fallen comrade.
McKenzie was 43 years old.