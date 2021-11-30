While facing nationwide inflation, food shortages and supply chain disruptions, local food banks and non-profit organizations are struggling to meet an increased need in the community.
Thankful Hearts Food Pantry, located at 648 Adams Road, is one of many non-profit organizations in the region that works to provide food and clothing items to people in need. The organization distributes perishable food every Friday, distributes commodities every third Tuesday of the month and prepares and distributes meals to seniors every fourth Monday of the month. Also, the volunteers distribute emergency food items seven days a week.
Trissia Scott, coordinator for Thankful Hearts Food Pantry, said that she has noticed sharp increases in the weekly and monthly costs of things that they need to operate, including gasoline for transportation and energy to continue operating their deep freezers.
“Food is getting higher, but the thing we’re seeing the most here is the fuel to go get the food. The diesel’s almost at $4 a gallon. Just to go down to Prestonsburg, you’re talking $30-40 worth of fuel,” Scott said. “When you go down two or three times a day, three or four times a week, it comes to about $150-200 a week, and it just keeps getting higher and higher. Then, the power bill just keeps getting higher. All the deep freezes are going. The power bill’s been up to $1200 this month, and it gets really bad.”
Across the country, consumers have seen an increase in the prices of goods, including gasoline, energy, shelter, food, used cars and trucks and new vehicles, among others. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in November this year that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Customers (CPI-U) increased by 0.9 percent in October, a significant increase from just 0.4 percent in September this year. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 6.2 percent before seasonal adjustment.
The monthly index for energy rose 4.8 percent over the month, while the gasoline index increased 6.1 percent and the other major energy component indexes also rose. The food index increased 0.9 percent as the index for food at home rose by 1 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Thankful Hearts Food Pantry typically serves between 4,000-4,5000 people over the winter holiday season. On Dec. 4, the organization will hold its annual Christmas giveaway from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Pikeville YMCA, located at 424 Bob Amos Drive. Those who attend and need items will receive coats, blankets, food items and gifts from Santa Claus for the children. (To receive gifts from Santa Claus, children must be present.) This is one example of the types of holiday giving events that Thankful Hearts holds every year.
Scott said she anticipates the need for food and clothing this holiday season to be higher.
“Children don’t have good winter clothing, they don’t have good winter shoes, and then there are single moms that are out there, men that’s gotten laid off from their jobs,” Scott said. “That, and this year, some people can’t get their unemployment, and they don’t have the money to buy stuff for Christmas and food. Right now, there’s a food shortage, so I anticipate it’s going to be twice as bad this year.”
The East Kentucky Dream Center is another regional non-profit organization that provides food and clothing to people in need, through weekly meal distribution that takes place twice a week, as well as emergency food distribution and clothing vouchers. EKDC Executive Director Rachel Campbell Dotson said that the needs they are working to meet this holiday season are greater than ever before.
“COVID-19 is kind of, I feel like, on the downhill side, but our needs are even more than they were last summer because of the supply chain needs,” Dotson said. “Families are stopping by more and more, ‘Can I get a grocery bag?’ ‘I need some extra help.’ ‘Do you have anything for the kids’ lunches?’ ‘Our food stamps have run out.’ Because prices have went up, their food stamps haven’t went up, so what they would normally get for a $300 allowance, they’re getting about half that now.”
Also, Dotson said that the organization has seen its total costs of food increase, like so many others.
“If we typically spent $6 on the large cans of food, now it’s up to $8 or $9, so we’re seeing a drastic increase in that,” she said.
EKDC works closely with Grace Community Kitchen, a non-profit organization that distributes meals every Monday and Thursday at 115 Wolford Street. Both organizations, like so many others across the region, are facing shortages in essential plastic silverware and paper products, as well as styrofoam containers. For the EKDC, specifically, Dotson said that they always use the three-component styrofoam containers, which allow them to more efficiently package hot meals every week. However, she said she has had difficulty finding those containers and purchasing the necessary amount that they would need for one week’s worth of meals.
Also, they have seen a shortage in certain meat products, like sliced ham, as well as other foods, which has made it more difficult for them to make certain meals.
“Things we eat every day — like ham, sliced ham, lunch meat ham — it’s on back order,” Dotson said. “Club crackers, simple things that you put in a bag with salads, they’re on back order. I feel like those are simple staples that should be readily available at all times.”
However, regardless of the supply chain disruptions, shortages and inflation, Dotson emphasized the importance of serving the community during the holiday season.
“We’ve had some people already reach out to us, especially some grandparents raising grandchildren. They reach out to us and they’re almost in tears with, ‘I’d love to feed my family this holiday, but we just can’t make ends meet. We’re out of food stamps, or we don’t get food stamps because we’re caring for them,’” Dotson said. “A lot of elderly, that’s their thing. If they’re on a fixed income of Social Security or retirement, they don’t qualify for government assistance, so if they’re raising grandchildren, they can’t turn in that income so they can’t get help. That’s when they rely on us, and that’s what we’re grateful to be here for.”
Thankful Hearts Food Pantry, Chain of Love Disaster Relief (644 Adams Road), East Kentucky Dream Center, Grace Community Kitchen, Pikeville Community Kitchen and First Christian Church, among other organizations, all welcome donations from the community, including item donations and monetary donations. Here are some specific needs:
Thankful Hearts Food Pantry: Blankets, kids’ coats and gloves, volunteers. (606-437-6221).
Chain of Love Disaster Relief: Volunteers, coats, gloves, shoes, clothes. (606-432-5614).
Grace Community Kitchen: Paper products (napkins, plates), plastic silverware (forks, knives, spoons). (606-437-7244).
All: Non-perishable food items, monetary donations.