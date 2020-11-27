The mother of a local child with a congenital heart defect is giving back to the hospital that helped save her son’s life, as well as other “Heart Families,” through the creation of special ornaments.
Lyndsai Frasure, of Grethel, refers to her 2-year-old son Huck Frasure as “nothing short of a miracle.”
When she was 23 weeks pregnant, she and her husband Blake Frasure discovered that Huck has a congenital heart defect called Tricuspid Atresia with an hypoplastic right ventricle, which means that the right side of his heart is underdeveloped and has difficulty pumping blood throughout the body.
“We conceived through IBS and when I was 23 weeks pregnant, we found out about his heart condition,” Lyndsai said. “When he was born, he ended up a little more complicated than what we realized. There’s a lot of things they can see with ultrasounds and fetal echoes, but there are some things that can’t be seen. He was also born with some other birth defects that required medical intervention.”
Lyndsai relocated to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in order to receive immediate care for Huck upon his arrival, and he had his first surgery when he was less than 24 hours old. Throughout his life, Lyndsai said, he has had 10 medical procedures in total so far for his heart condition and his additional birth defects, and he will likely need to receive an additional surgery within the next year for his heart condition.
“When he was five months old, he had his first open heart surgery,” she said. “He’s been very stable, cardiac-wise, ever since then. His body seems to be very comfortable right now. Hopefully, we can let him get as big as possible before we have to do this again, but it will probably be within the next year.”
Lyndsai, who is also a former Pike County kindergarten teacher, said that she has always wanted to find a way to give back to her fellow Heart Families and to the Cardiac Unit of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as a way to give thanks and show support to other Heart Families.
She said that she found small custom-made zippers through an online store, and she decided to turn those zippers into homemade ornaments in order to donate them to the hospital and to her fellow Heart Families. The zippers on the ornaments represent the shape of a scar from an open heart surgery, and the ornaments are decorated with red and blue ribbons to represent the colors of congenital heart defect awareness.
Lyndsai saids that she has made and shipped at least 15-20 ornaments within the past week for several Heart Families who requested them through Facebook. Some of the Heart Moms who have received them, she said, have sent her kind, appreciative messages, thanking her for their new keepsakes.
“People I’ve never even physically seen in-person reach out, and you make a connection with them on a level where you can’t really make these connections with a lot of other people that you know because they’ve not been in that situation,” Lyndsai said. “They’ve been very appreciative, and it’s sort of a special little thing. To see the scar on their chest, especially for the first time, it’s a hard but beautiful thing to see, and so this is just such a reminder of that beautiful little thing. … You look at them and it’s like they’re living, breathing miracles.”
Lyndsai’s goal, she said, is to continue making the ornaments for any Heart Families that want them and to eventually donate them to the hospital in order for other Heart Families to receive them, though the hospital is not currently accepting donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ornaments will be donated in honor of their “Heart Warrior Huck.” If any Heart Families would like to request an ornament or if anyone would like to donate for the purchasing of supplies and shipping of the ornaments, they can privately message Lyndsai Frasure on Facebook.
Since the start of her son’s journey, Lyndsai said, she has received an “outpouring of support” from her friends and family, and she has formed a community with other Heart Moms and Heart Families — largely through online Facebook groups — who have helped support her and her family throughout Huck’s recovery.
“We have a lot of support from our friends and family, and even in the heart community, you find so many amazing people that come together to help you in so many different ways,” Lyndsai said. “We just started making connections, and a lot of the people that I’ve talked to have been through Facebook. Someone says, ‘Hey, you should talk to this person,’ or comments on a post and someone else chimes in. You just kind of become friends. Even though you’ve never even met these people, you find a connection.”
This week, Lyndsai announced on Facebook that Huck has surpassed 25 pounds, a significant milestone for his health, as children with heart conditions often face challenges gaining weight. Lyndsai emphasized how “the fight isn’t over” for Huck, and she said that she wants to cherish each and every day with him as he overcomes his health battle.
“We know that this fight isn’t over. It’s a lifelong battle,” Lyndsai said. “We know that there are more surgeries and more doctor appointments and tests and scans and all of the things that have to be done, so we try to be very grateful for today and everything that is today.”
