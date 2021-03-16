A local Korean War veteran and former Hellier Hellcat officially graduated and received his high school diploma on March 11 during a Pike County Schools Board of Education meeting.
In 1951, when Claudie Little, of Bowling Fork, was 17 years-old, he dropped out of Hellier High School in Pike County to serve in the Korean War. He served three active tours and five inactive tours in the U.S. military before returning home and finding work in the coal industry, among other professions. He and his wife, Joan Little, have been married for 65 years, and they have had five children, 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Throughout his long life, however, Claudie, now 86 years-old, had never graduated high school.
During the Pike County Schools Board of Education meeting on March 11, Claudie was officially presented with his Hellier High School diploma — all while dressed in a black cap and gown and joined by several members of his family. He said he did not expect to receive his high school diploma and he was proud and grateful to receive it.
“It makes me feel young,” Claudie said, smiling. “It makes me feel like I’m 16 or 17 years-old again. I’m so proud of everyone that was involved with this.”
Through the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs’ High School Diploma Program, Justin Hamilton, Claudie’s grandson, worked with several district officials — including Superintendent Reed Adkins and Mary-Beth Stiltner, lead supervisor of Pike County Schools’ Department of Instruction — to help acquire Claudie’s high school diploma. The program, which started in 2002, allows veterans who left school to enroll in the military and serve during the World War II, Korea and Vietnam conflicts to receive an official high school diploma from their school.
Hamilton delivered a speech at the board meeting, sharing how he and his grandfather felt when they were able to receive Claudie’s high school diploma.
“In 40 years, I’ve never seen him cry or even tear up,” Hamilton said. “I showed him the diploma, and it was the first time I’ve ever seen him tear up in my life. He said it was the greatest gift he had ever been given by another human.”
During his speech, Hamilton shared details about his grandfather’s impact on the community throughout his life. Claudie has served in significant roles in local veterans organizations, including as Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3769 in Pikeville, Quartermaster of the VAV Chapter 140 in Elkhorn City, Commandant of the Marine Corps League Detachment I-71 in Pikeville and a member of the Korean War Veterans Association. Claudie has helped provide awareness for veterans about their benefits, and he has assisted in the creation of several memorials in Pike County to honor veterans who have served and died. These memorials can be found in Elkhorn City, Lookout and Pikeville.
In addition to veterans programs, Hamilton explained, Claudie was one of the founding members of the Pike County Young Marines program, which was a boot-camp program where children were trained in first aid, physical fitness and American military history. Hamilton assisted his grandfather in the program, he said, and they graduated about 75 children.
Claudie has also helped assist in other youth endurance and fitness competition programs, which, Hamilton said, helped teach children about respect, teamwork and physical fitness. In addition, Claudie has also helped raise money for the families of children who have been diagnosed with cancer in Pike County and other surrounding coal counties.
“My grandfather, for over 30 years, has been in some way involved in the betterment of Pike County through his community service programs, working with the veterans associations and things like that,” Hamilton said. “He’s conducted, and I’ve helped him along with other veterans in the county, countless funerals and last rites of service members that have passed away, as well as providing and gathering donations for financial support and emotional support for veterans and the widows.”
Hamilton said that people like his grandfather had to pause their education in order to help support their families or serve in the military, and their sacrifices have helped Americans today be able to make their own decisions on education.
“There was a time when the families of Pike County were so impoverished that they had no choice but to pull one of their children out of school so they could work and help support the family,” Hamilton said. “There was a time when education took a backseat to normal everyday life, but because of people like my grandfather, we now have a choice whether to stay in school or not. We have that choice because of the sacrifices that they made back in the day. … I know I’m proud of everything he’s done and accomplished over his life, and I’m just glad that I could be a part, with your all’s help, to add to his list of accomplishments and now make him the newest — and hopefully not the last — Hellier Hellcat graduate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.