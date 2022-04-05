They were called the ‘Greatest Generation,’ the men who served in the military during World War II.
But many of these brave men are only now being recognized and honored.
One of these brave men is Oscar Mayo Mullins, Sergeant, United States Army.
Sgt. Mullins’ family and friends gathered April 2 in front of the Judicial Center on Main Street in Pikeville for a medal ceremony.
Born May 29, 1919, in Haysi, Virginia, Mullins didn’t wait to be drafted, he enlisted in the United States Army.
After basic training, he was shipped out to the European Theater.
On December 26, 1944, in Belgium, Mullins was serving with the 629th Tank Destroyer battalion.
On that day, Mullins’ unit was in action against German forces during the Battle of the Bulge while holding a roadblock against an entire German division.
According to official U.S. Army records, Mullins and the four men in his tank destroyer crew had just finished breakfast when the Germans opened fire on their position.
While under heavy fire from German tanks that had crept up close, Mullins got two badly wounded men out of his tank destroyer and sent two others to cover with nearby friendly vehicles.
Mullins then leaped back into the tank destroyer alone and began firing on the advancing Germans.
The documents went on to describe the events that followed.
During the next four and one-half hours, Mullins destroyed or disabled five German Mark V tanks and 22 other armored and unarmored vehicles, before his tank destroyer exploded in a huge ball of fire.
During the medal ceremony, 1st Lieutenant Andrew Greer read the citation awarding the Distinguished Service Cross, the second highest medal the military bestows as the Medal of Honor is the highest.
“Sergeant Mullins’ selfless, courageous actions and extraordinary heroism on 26 Dec. 1944 earned him, at the cost of his life, the U.S. Army’s second highest award for valor, the Distinguished Service Cross,” Greer said.
In addition to the Distinguished Service Cross, Mullins was awarded the Purple Heart, Army Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with Arrowhead Pin and four Bronze Stars and the World War II Victory Medal.
Accepting the medals was Mulllins sister Ruby Sparks.
“I am so happy to be able to accept all of these medals that he was awarded for my Mom and Dad,” Sparks said. “They mean a lot to me, but they would have meant so much to my mom and dad and for them to know their son was such a hero. I thank God for people like Oscar that went into the service, special young men that will fight for our country and our freedom.”
Sparks is the mother-in-law of City of Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott.
“Oscar was an extraordinary man,” Scott said. “I’m glad that his sacrifice has now been recognized.”
Also on display at the ceremony was Mullins’ dog tag that was found 64 years later by a group of Norwegians who were tracing the various scrimmages of the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium.