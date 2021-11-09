Despite last year’s numerous cancellations due to COVID, a local motorcycle group’s efforts to collect toys and monetary donations to make Christmas just a little more special for some of the area’s needy kids was not among the event casualties.
The group says it is once again willing to work through these risks to make sure the needs of the kids are met in 2021.
Which is why, group spokesman Kenny May said, members began some weeks ago busily preparing to ensure this year’s holiday event is at least as successful as that in 2020, possibly even surpassing it.
“We just felt in our heart that someone had to step in again this year and fill this void, and that’s what we are trying to do again this year,” May said. “At one time there were several organizations like the Salvation Army and Goodwill that did this every year. But whether it’s because of the pandemic or some other reason, they’re just not out there anymore.”
Following several weeks of collections, May said, in 2020 the group managed to provide Christmas for several kids in communities on both sides of the Tug River.
With the help of backup delivery vehicles and beginning in the community of Borderland near Nolan last Dec. 20, several of the group’s members rode their bikes to the homes of these Mingo and Pike County families to drop off the presents they had either collected or bought with monetary donations.
May said the group will once again be delivering the presents via their motorcycles on Dec.20.
“There is always such a great need in our area for something like this and there always will be,” he said. “And even if it’s just in this small way, we want to do whatever we can to help out.”
This year the group is giving away a specially-built, yard ornament wooden motorcycle as an appreciation gift for those who help out with the cause.
May said anyone who donates either toys or money to the effort will be eligible to win the motorcycle during a drawing being held on Dec. 15.
“Anyone who donates — even a dollar — is eligible for the giveaway,” he said. “The neat thing about this motorcycle is it was built out of treated lumber, so it’s made for outdoor use.
“That’s also a bonus because it has several places that will hold flower pots if the winner would want to use it for that.”
May said there are two designated drop-off locations where people can take their donations—Tobacco and Lottery at 130 Central Avenue in South Williamson, and I-Design Graphix at 29320 U. S. Highway 119, also in South Williamson.