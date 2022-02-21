With heavy rain forecast for the region this week, local officials are urging caution and for residents to remain vigilant for potential flooding.
Pike County Emergency Management director Nee Jackson said Feb. 21 he has been in contact with the National Weather Service office in Jackson regarding the impending rainfall event.
"Right now, the weather service office is looking at the rain being slow moving and we're looking at between 1.5 up to perhaps 3 inches of rain between tonight and Wednesday," Jackson said. "If that holds true, this won't be a flash flooding issue, it would be more like a river flooding concern.
"Then we have another system moving in Wednesday through Friday that may drop additional rain but the weather service office hasn't put any numbers on that event yet," Jackson said. "Of course we will continue to monitor the situation closely for the next several hours and days and if conditions warrant, we will open the Emergency Operations Center (EOC)."
As of 10:59 a.m. on Feb. 21, the weather service was forecasting between 2 and 3 inches of rain for areas of Eastern Kentucky, with much of the region forecast to receive 1.5 to 2 inches between midnight Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, with locally higher amounts possible.
Much of Kentucky, including Eastern Kentucky, has been placed under a flood watch due to the potential for heavy rainfall.