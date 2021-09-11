With COVID numbers surging in the region, a local pastor is asking people of all faiths to meet in the Pikeville City Park Sept. 12 to pray for God’s intervention regarding the pandemic.
“I felt called by God to have this Sunday as a time for us to come together in the city park and pray,” Debby Bailey, co-pastor of Grace Fellowship Church of Pikeville said. “This isn’t a super spreader event but just a time when people can gather outdoors safely and pray for those who are suffering from this virus.
“It’s a time to pray for God’s strength upon our healthcare professionals and to remember the families who have lost loved ones due to the virus,” she continued.
Bailey said this isn’t a time to either promote or discourage people from getting a vaccine even though she has been vaccinated.
“This isn’t a political event, it’s a praying event,” Bailey said.
The prayer in the city park themed “God We Need Your Help” will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12.