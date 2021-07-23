As Pike County sees an uptick in new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations, local health officials, as well as several government officials, continue to raise awareness about COVID-19 variants and why it is crucial for the public to get vaccinated.
As of July 22, Pike County’s total number of cases was 6,048. Of those total cases, 133 cases are considered active, 5,803 patients have recovered and 112 Pike residents have died from the virus. Also, as of July 21, there were 29 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pike County’s hospitals, with 11 of them being Pike County residents. Of those 29 hospitalizations, four required mechanical ventilation and 11 of them required ICU beds.
“We are definitely
seeing an uptick in hospitalizations and we’re seeing an uptick in the number of weekly cases, which is impacting our daily incident rate,” Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said.
As cases continue to rise, Riley said that there has been a small percentage of COVID-19 cases documented in the county that have been linked to two separate variants of COVID-19 — the Alpha variant and the Delta variant. The Alpha variant is a mutation of COVID-19 that was first documented in the United Kingdom in September, and the Delta variant is a mutation of COVID-19 that was first documented in India in December. The Delta variant reportedly spreads 2.5 times faster than the Alpha variant and 75 percent faster than the original strain of COVID-19.
These variants are both considered to be “variants of concern” by national and global health experts, and they are currently being monitored in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Riley said that local health officials were seeing a small percentage of cases that were linked to the Alpha variant for a period of time, but now they are seeing a small percentage of cases that are linked to the Delta variant. Riley said that the evidence of cases linked to the Delta variant, along with the fact that there is an increase in COVID-19 case reports within the county, prove that the Delta variant is already in Pike County.
“I know that we have documented Delta variants in the county,” Riley said. “At the state level, there is a small percentage of tests that are being sequenced to determine if there is a variant and with just the small amount of testing that has occurred so far, we have had confirmed Delta variant in the county. So I know it’s here. Even with the small amount of testing, to have it verified for our county is indicative of the presence of the variant.”
Pike County’s rate of fully vaccinated individuals is about 44.45 percent of the county’s total population, including eligible and ineligible people, while its rate of partially vaccinated individuals (those who have only received one dose of a two-dose vaccine) is about 56.83 percent of the county’s total population. More than half of Kentucky’s counties are below 50 percent with their rates of fully vaccinated individuals, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
During a Pike County Fiscal Court meeting on July 20, Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones urged Pike County residents to get vaccinated, saying that he, his wife and his two oldest children are already fully vaccinated.
“If you’re not fully vaccinated, you’re putting yourself at risk. You’re putting your family at risk. The more people that don’t get vaccinated, the greater risk that this virus mutates. It’s what viruses do. That’s why we have to get a flu shot every year, because it mutates,” Jones said. “If you’re afraid of this vaccine, go talk to somebody who’s had it, but the more people who refuse to get vaccinated, the greater the risk that we end up where we were this time last year. Again, I don’t think the country could stand that, economically. It’s been hard on so many kids and it’s a scary thing.”
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also recently spoke out in favor of vaccinations and called them a “modern medical miracle.”
“Take it. I’m a big fan of vaccines,” he said. “Whatever influence I can have over those decisions, I want to encourage everyone, everyone to get the vaccine.”
During a press conference on July 19, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and Gov. Andy Beshear issued a warning to all Kentuckians and urged them to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves and their communities from the Delta variant, which is now believed to be a greater threat than the Alpha variant due to its higher transmission rate and higher risk of more severe illness.
All unvaccinated people, as well as children younger than 12 years old who are not currently eligible for a vaccination yet, are at risk for contracting and experiencing more severe illness, as well as poorer outcomes, from the Delta variant.
Dr. Stack said that the Delta variant is “spreading like wildfire” among unvaccinated communities. He reiterated how vaccines have been proven to be effective in breaking the chain of transmission of the virus, which helps to limit the spread of infection from reaching more vulnerable and at-risk populations in the community. The Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective when both doses are administered, and the Moderna vaccine is 94.1 percent effective when both doses are administered. The CDC states that both doses are necessary for protection against the virus. The Johnson&Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine and 85 percent effective.
“As more people get vaccinated, it is expected that fewer people will come into contact with the virus, and the vaccine interrupts the chain of infection,” Dr. Stack said. “When we get the vaccine, not only do we protect ourselves at an individual level, but we also protect the entire community.
Dr. Stack urged adults to speak with their healthcare providers about the vaccine and to not rely or do research solely through social media and unreliable sources online.
“It is your choice for whether or not you wish to get vaccinated, but I strongly urge everyone to take that choice seriously,” he said. “The vaccines clearly work and they make a huge difference.”
All Kentuckians who are 12 years old and older can receive the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and all Kentuckians 16 years old and older can receive the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the single-dose Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 12 years old in the U.S. yet. To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit, vaccine.ky.gov, or call the state’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725.