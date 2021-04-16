Health officials have shared details this week regarding a pause on using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and local officials have shared more about Pike County’s low numbers of new COVID-19 cases.
On April 13, the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a nationwide temporary pause on using the J&J vaccine after extremely rare blood clotting conditions developed in six Americans who received the vaccine, out of 6.8 million Americans who have received it. The six Americans who experienced the blood clots are all women younger than 50 years old.
Providers have been instructed to pause the distribution of the vaccine, and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), with the CDC, met on April 14 and decided to continue the pause of distribution until further information has been gathered.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that the Pike County Health Department has administered 160 J&J vaccines to date, and there are some pharmacies in Pike County that have administered some of the vaccines as well.
“What this tells me is that, first and foremost, is a very strong reassurance that our top healthcare professionals are taking the public’s health and safety very seriously, that they would pause a vaccine after six cases when there were 6.8 million (J&J) vaccines administered,” Riley said. “This just highlights how seriously they’re taking the public’s health and safety. Adverse events are expected, and when you’re talking about millions and millions of vaccines, there will be small percentages of adverse events. The good news is though that those events are being reported, and those adverse events are being taken very seriously.”
The Associated Press reports that there have been no reported signs of similar clots after vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective when both doses are administered, and the Moderna vaccine is 94.1 percent effective when both doses are administered. The CDC states that both doses are necessary for protection against the virus. The J&J vaccine is a single-dose vaccine and 85 percent effective.
The public can still receive the Pfizer and Moderna shots at Pike County’s 19 vaccination sites, which include the Pike County Health Department, Pikeville Medical Center, Tug Valley ARH and 16 independent pharmacies located throughout the county.
Riley said that some people may experience side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, but those side effects are minimal compared to the lasting side effects that come from natural infection. In order to achieve herd immunity, about 70-80 percent of the population must be vaccinated.
“The other good news was that the side effects of vaccination are, overall, minimal compared to the drastic and serious consequences that we’ve seen in this nation from natural infection with COVID-19,” Riley said. “We have two vaccines on the market — both Moderna and Pfizer — that continue to show extremely high levels of safety and protection.”
According to the CDC, people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine may feel some side effects, including pain or swelling in their arm around the site where the vaccine was injected or side effects like fever, chills, joint pain, tiredness or headache. These side effects are mild-to-moderate and usually more intense after the second dose as the body is preparing to fight off the virus. However, the CDC states that these potential side effects are temporary, if they occur at all.
“The side effects from COVID-19 vaccination may feel like flu and might even affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days,” according to the CDC. “With most COVID-19 vaccines, you will need two shots in order for them to work. Get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get a second shot. It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines that require two shots may not protect you until a week or two after your second shot.”
Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack held a press conference on April 13 regarding the temporary pause on J&J vaccine distribution. Beshear said that CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has indicated the chance of developing blood clots after the J&J vaccine was less than 1 in 1 million, while 1 in 558 Americans has died of COVID-19 in just over 13 months.
Beshear urged the public to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine if they have not done so already in order to help protect against the virus. He reported on April 13 that 1,586,411 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far.
“Everyone should still get one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines during this pause. We cannot let this slow us down,” Beshear said. “The United States is going to get about 1.85 million more doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. We should be able to make up any loss of appointments. Stay calm – it looks like the risk here from the J&J vaccine is very, very small versus the really significant risk of being harmed by COVID.”
In the meantime, Pike County has continued to see a low plateau of new COVID-19 cases.
As of presstime April 15, Pike County’s total number of cases was 5,554 cases, with 104 of those being active cases. 5,365 people were considered recovered, and 85 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far.
Additionally, as of April 15, there were 16 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, with three of them being Pike County residents. Of those 16 total patients, seven were in the ICU and four required ventilators. The total ICU occupancy rate for the county’s hospitals was at 79 percent, and the ventilator occupancy rate was at 29 percent.
“Those numbers are about where they’ve been for the past few weeks,” Riley said. “We are continuing to see a low plateau of new cases in Pike County.”
In addition, Riley estimated that approximately one-third of all Pike County residents have been fully vaccinated. All Kentuckians who are 16 years old or older can schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those eligible for a vaccination are strongly encouraged to register at, pmcvaccine.com, or, arhcovid19.com.
They can also receive a vaccination at the Pike County Health Department’s walk-in clinic, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays. The Pike County Health Department can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, and is located at 119 River Drive. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.
There are 16 independent pharmacies across Pike County that are COVID-19 vaccination sites. Contact each individual pharmacy for appointment information:
• Care More Pharmacy - 151 Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton, KY 41520
• Citizens Drugs - 13380 Phelps 632 Road, Phelps, KY 41553
• Economy Drug Company Inc. - 180 Town Mountain Road, Suite 115, Pikeville, KY 41501
• Elkhorn Drug - 105 East Elkhorn Street, Elkhorn City, KY 41522
• Kimper Pharmacy - 9711 State Highway 194 East, Kimper, KY 41539
• Nova Pharmacy - 1330 South Mayo Trail, Suite 102, Pikeville, KY 41501
• Walgreens - 11349 State Highway 1056, McCarr, KY.
• Walmart - 254 Cassidy Boulevard, Pikeville, KY.
• Walmart - 28402 US-119, South Williamson, KY.
Kentuckians who live in the counties of Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin can also call Eastern Kentucky’s new regional call center in order to receive help with registering with a local healthcare provider for a vaccination. The center is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it is meant to help those who do not have available access to a computer or the Internet. There are four phone numbers that can be used to contact the call center: (606) 437-3862, (606) 437-3863, (606) 437-3865, and (606) 437-3866.
