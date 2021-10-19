Seven 2021 Kentucky high school graduates, including a graduate from Belfry High School, and eight state high schools won $500 from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority this summer for participating in the “FAFSA for the Win” Challenge.
The FAFSA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which is used to apply for federal and state student aid, and the FAFSA challenge was open to all public and private high schools in the state, as well as to 2021 high school graduates who filed the FAFSA. 94 schools registered to participate in the challenge.
“Completing the FAFSA is a critical step for students as they pursue their goals in higher education, and I am so proud to announce our winning schools and students in the KHEAA FAFSA Challenge,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.
Kiersten Dotson, a 2021 graduate of Belfry High School, was among the seven winners of the random drawing for $500 scholarships. The other six winners included Hemi Bell (Bowling Green High School), Habiba Darur (Jeffersontown High School), Alexis Marcum (Boyd County High School), Maggie Mattingly (Bethlehem High School), Melanie Ortega (Doss High School) and Jenna Smith (Atherton High School).
Schools were awarded $500 for having the highest percentage increase in FAFSA completion rates and highest percentage increase in FAFSA completion during the period from May 3 through July 30. KHEAA said there was a 7 percent increase in the Class of 2021’s FAFSA completion during the contest period. Schools with the highest completion rate included duPont Manual High School (Jefferson County), St. Mary High School (McCracken County), Raceland-Worthington High School (Greenup County) and Western Hills High School (Franklin County).
Then, the schools with the highest increase from May 3 through July 30 included Boyd County High School, Dawson Springs Junior/Senior High School (Hopkins County), Apollo High School (Daviess County) and Oneida Baptist Institute (Clay County).
The 2021–2022 FAFSA for students entering college this year can be filed at any time. The fastest way to file is to visit, https://studentaid.gov, and choose Apply for Aid.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs. In addition, KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC). For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit, advantageeducationloan.com.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit, kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call, (800)928-8926.