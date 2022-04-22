Pikeville High School junior and senior zoology students, as well as several local agencies, helped share the value of being outdoors, as well as local wildlife facts, with Pikeville Elementary School students through the first-ever “Exploring Our Backyard” event on April 19.
The event featured Pikeville High School Biology Teacher Kelly Scott’s junior and senior zoology students, as well as representatives from several local agencies, like the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and US Army Corps of Engineers. The high school students and the different agencies set up interactive presentations and activities across the front of the elementary school, with the goal of engaging the elementary students in learning more about Appalachian wildlife.
Pikeville High School Biology Teacher Kelly Scott said that her zoology classes focused most of their lessons on Kentucky wildlife this year, and her students began working on their presentations for the event in December.
“We’ve always wanted to try to do something like this every year. The kids try to talk about some connection we can make from the high school to the elementary school,” Scott said. “We focused a lot on Kentucky this year so they wanted to do something with the kids to teach them about what’s in their backyard. They wanted to share information with the younger kids and get them excited about being outside and not being in front of technology so much.”
Scott said that she felt like the timing for the event was also ideal, given that Earth Day takes place on April 22 and the Remake Learning Days Across America festival is set to take place this year from April 22 to May 1.
“With zoology this year, I thought, ‘This is the perfect thing, with it being Earth Day time — let’s encourage people to get outside — and part of Remake Learning Days, about thinking different about how you learn and do things,” Scott said. “This was just the perfect opportunity.”
The US Army Corps of Engineers had two tables where they offered unique displays and lessons for students. Students could see Taxidermied examples of animals that can be found throughout Appalachia, as well as live frogs and examples of nests that local species of birds create.
In addition, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources offered students the chance to shoot archery. Sgt. Robbie Spears said that they want to offer archery to students as one of the ways that they can take part in outdoors activities.
“We do this at multiple schools every year, and it is always a huge hit,” Spears said.
He emphasized the importance of reaching out to the youth and teaching them about the outdoors.
“One of the most important things we do as game wardens is reach out to the youth. There’s no tomorrow if we don’t work on it today,” Spears said. “We want to pass that along and make sure kids are outside shooting archery. We want to just get them outdoors, and let them see how great it is. The reason we’re here is because we just want to make sure we’re passing that along and leaving it (this world) better than we found it.”