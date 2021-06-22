Pikeville Elementary School hosted more than 70 children last week for the 12th annual Camp Invention, a week-long STEM summer camp to help students become more innovative thinkers.
Camp Invention is a program created by the the National Inventors Hall of Fame that is focused on science, technology, engineering and math. The program, which took place from June 14-18 this year, is intended for students entering grades K-6, and any student in the area can register for and attend the camp if they are entering those grades. This year, 77 students participated in the program.
Camp Invention director Markayla Stevens said that this was her fifth year being the camp’s director. Along with Stevens, Janice Roberts is the camp’s assistant director. Every year, Stevens said, they have continued to see their turnout increase as more students get involved with it.
“We’ve not seen a camp like this before,” Stevens said. “It gives them the chance to be creative thinkers and kind of think outside the box. They get to build, explore, work together and they learn that it’s okay if it doesn’t work the first time. They can go back and work on it again.”
During the camp, there were four modules that provided students with opportunities to learn about various elements of STEM, and each module was taught by Pikeville Elementary School teachers Sarah Blackburn, Chazzlynn Fleming, Raquel Goodman and Jenny Rogers. One module called “Open Mic” allowed the students to take apart a wireless microphone, to learn how it works and to create their own inventions. Then, once the students created their inventions, they learned pitch skills related to engineering and technology and they learned about how to patent an invention.
Another module called “Duck Chuck” gave students the opportunity to learn about physics, velocity and trajectory by creating a makeshift catapult with mainly recyclable materials. Using the catapults, they launched rubber ducks to famous landmarks on a world map, and they also learned more about trial and error.
The third module called “SolarBot” consisted of children building and adopting their own solar-powered robotic cricket and learning more about the creature as they build habitats, cricket-inspired inventions and protective gear to outsmart predators. By the end, the students also created their own musical instruments. The last module called “Road Rally” consisted of students designing, constructing and testing both propeller-operated and pulley-operated vehicles.
Stevens said that she has enjoyed watching the camp evolve over time, and she hopes to see it expand in the coming years.
“It started out as the students bringing their own take-apart item, whether that was a DVD player or a computer modem,” Stevens said. “They would take it apart and they would take those items and make something new. Then, as we’ve watched the camp evolve, it started being that the Camp Invention provides them with items like the microphone, the ‘SolarBot’ or the ‘Road Rally’ race car. So they have an item that they can build but they can still use recyclable items to add onto it.”