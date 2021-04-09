A team of students from Phelps High School created a project that highlights an enduring healthcare problem that small communities, like Phelps and Kimper, have experienced for years.
Five seniors from Phelps High School — Caleb Dotson, Jeanna Fletcher, Jordan Blankenship, Mackensi Lester and Ryan Charles — competed in this year’s Entrepreneurial Coal Lands Redevelopment Program (ECLRP) regional competition. The competition took place on April 1 at Appalachian Wireless Arena, and Phelps High School competed against Perry County Central High School and The Craft Academy.
For the competition, the Phelps team decided to create a Business Plan Report focused on building a hypothetical ambulance service on an abandoned mining site near Kimper. This service, as they explained, would help reduce the long ambulance response times by half for patients who require ambulances in smaller Pike communities and help improve the quality of life in those communities.
One of the students, Jeanna Fletcher, said that it often takes longer than 45 minutes for an ambulance to reach a smaller community like Phelps in order to retrieve a patient, before that ambulance has to drive at least 45 minutes back to the hospital.
“We all know somebody or have had experiences where we’ve had to wait an extended amount of time for an ambulance service,” Fletcher said, regarding the importance of their business idea. “It would give more hope to life because you’ve got to think, in a life or death situation, how long they have to wait for them to even get to the patient, and everybody has that dread in their mind because everybody knows that if something did go wrong, there’s not much you can do.”
Cedar Inc.’s Entrepreneurial Coal Lands Redevelopment Program this year featured regional high school teams creating a business idea to either solve a problem or take advantage of an opportunity that will benefit their community. They could choose a previously mined site or a coal camp site to repurpose or revitalize by using it as the location for their new business.
Each team created a Site Profile Report to include information relative to the historical context and the benefits of their site, produced a Business Plan Report and constructed a physical or virtual model depicting their business’ footprint on their selected site. The students from Phelps High School, who were mentored by coaches Patrick Lester and Angie Blankenship, visited their site for their proposed ambulance service and interviewed multiple officials to construct their business report.
Jordan Blankenship, one of the five students, is also a volunteer firefighter at the Kimper Fire Department, and he said that when they call for ambulances in emergency situations, the ambulances are usually being dispatched from Island Creek, which is at least 45 minutes away from Kimper.
“That’s not even considering the time when you get there and you have to assess the patient and stuff like that,” Blankenship said. “That’s why we try to help the best we can on emergency calls, when people have heart attacks and stuff like that. We try to help as best as they can.”
Jordan Blankenship and Ryan Charles, Jordan’s cousin and one of the other students on the team, shared a harrowing experience their family faced when their grandmother suffered from a heart attack and needed to be taken to the hospital. Blankenship said that they decided to meet the ambulance on the way to the hospital because they were told that it would take the ambulance between one hour and an hour and a half to arrive on the scene.
Charles said that his family also faced a similar situation when his father needed an ambulance, and they decided to meet the ambulance on the way to the hospital in order to help reduce the ambulance’s response time.
He added that he believes access to healthcare is the main reason why people move out of areas like Phelps and Kimper.
“I don’t know about you all, but I don’t care to drive 45 minutes just for a little peace and serenity,” Charles said. “People move away for economic opportunities, but not around here. It’s always health.”
Team coach Patrick Lester said that the team interviewed officials from Lifeguard Ambulance Service, which provides the ambulances that arrive on scene in areas like Phelps and Kimper in Pike County. Through their interview, he said, they learned more about the struggles that ambulance workers are facing in order to cover their large service area.
“I know people think that Phelps is so far away, but they don’t realize that once you’re here, there’s an equal amount of distance east (of Phelps) as it would be to go to Pikeville,” he said. “One thing we forgot to say during the presentation (on April 1) that Jordan was going to say is how much credit we want to give to Lifeguard for doing what they do and being able to get to Phelps in the amount of time that they do. You can’t blame them. It’s not them.”
He said that Lifeguard officials told them their EMTs are working long hours throughout the week in order to meet the needs of the county.
“It would benefit more than just this area,” Lester said. “Even Lifeguard told us that if we did have the ambulance service, it would help them. He said that they’re often in Phelps six or seven times a day.”
At the regional competition, the team’s project won every award, including the Site Remediation Award, Business Development Award, Presentation Award, Project Model Award and the Coach Award. Additionally, during the question-and-answer portion of the team’s presentation, all five seniors were offered a spot at the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs by Judge Natasha Sams, who is the Executive Director of the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs.
GSE is a state program offered at two separate three-week intervals during the summer in order to help promote entrepreneurship for high school students. Because the program is typically not offered to high school seniors, the Phelps team said they were grateful and honored to be recognized like that for their work, and some of them said they are considering the offer for this summer.
“When she said that while we were on stage, it was crazy,” Fletcher said. “I couldn’t believe it. We can learn about more ways to help our community, and I know that every one of us is grateful for that offer.”
Moving forward, the five students from Phelps High School plan to meet with county officials regarding their idea for a new ambulance service near Kimper. They said they plan to take what they have learned and use it to better their community.
“We want to show people that this is really needed,” Blankenship said. “It would be cool to know that we helped bring attention to it and we helped set the foundation for it.”
