Several local United Methodist churches and the United Methodist Committee on Relief are working to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims.
The Salem United Methodist Church has flood buckets available for people in need who are recovering from the devastating floods that hit the region last weekend. Anyone who needs a flood bucket can visit the Pikeville United Methodist Church at, 107 Main Street, Pikeville, KY 41501, or Salem United Methodist Church at, KY-194 East 111 Taylor Hill, Pikeville, KY 41501.
The Salem United Methodist Church received 90 flood buckets on March 3 to deliver to local churches, and the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) will be sending 1,800 flood buckets to Kentucky this week, along with hygiene kits.
“Our church, Salem United Methodist Church, and Pikeville United Methodist Church both have several on hand, and we have already delivered a few,” Sandy Penix, Kentucky East District UMC disaster relief coordinator, said in a statement. “Many of them were delivered to our Johnson County and Martin churches as they were hit the hardest.”
People can visit the UMCOR website, https://umcmission.org/umcor/, to learn more about how to build a flood bucket, and deliver flood buckets to one of their local sites, the Pikeville United Methodist Church or Salem United Methodist Church. For more information, contact Sandy Penix at, Sandy@thebenefitsfirm.com.
