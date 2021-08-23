Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars posts from across Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District met on Aug. 18 in Somerset with U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers to discuss several issues.
According to Nathan Sesco, state VFW senior vice commander and a member of Pikeville’s VFW post, said that one topic Rogers discussed with the veterans which was unexpected was the recent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
“We discussed Afghanistan at length,” he said. “Everybody’s in agreement. I haven’t talked to a politician one that believes that we should be there. But it’s the exit strategy that is the miss. It doesn’t look good.”
Sesco said one big issue veterans have with the way the withdrawal occurred was that it was done without the nations’ allies being involved.
“We pulled out without asking our allies,” he said.
In addition to Afghanistan, Sesco said, several legislative measures were discussed.
One of those was a bill that would result in a state-federal partnership to help injured veterans.
“This is a state bill that is going to require federal funding,” he said.
Through the funding, Sesco said, Kentucky will be able to pilot a project to help treat veterans who suffer from traumatic brain injury via hyperbaric chambers.
“It’s not harmful,” he said, adding the treatment has been shown to help get more oxygen to the brains of those suffering from TBI, aiding in healing.
Another measure discussed, Sesco said, was the Cost of War Act, a measure passed by the U.S. House and for which Rogers voted “yes” which would help expedite the process of helping veterans who are exposed to harmful or toxic substances as a part of their service. An example, he said, was the Agent Orange used in Vietnam or the “burn pits” seen in recent wars.
Both of these have led to ongoing health problems for veterans. Sesco said the Cost of War Act would make it so that veterans would not have to wait for a bill to be passed to receive help in those types of situations. Instead, a committee could handle it.
“It speeds up the process because the Vietnam veterans waited 20 years for approval,” he said.
Kentucky VFW posts and the state organization hold regular meetings with state and federal legislative leaders from across the commonwealth to advocate for veterans issues.