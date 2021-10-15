Hundreds of people will flock to Pikeville this weekend for a historic fall Veterans of Foreign Wars Conference, the first of its kind to take place in Eastern Kentucky.
The Fall Veterans of Foreign Wars Conference will take place at Appalachian Wireless Arena on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. VFW Kentucky Senior Vice Commander Nathan Sesco said that at least 500 people from across Kentucky — as well as from other states, like West Virginia and Texas — are planning to visit Pikeville and attend the conference.
“This is the first time we’ve ever had it this side of Lexington,” Sesco said. “It’s going to be a big draw.”
The upcoming conference drew attention earlier this summer when VFW members raised concerns regarding a proposed sale of Pikeville’s Hilton Garden Inn. In a public statement, the Pikeville City Commission revealed how the University of Pikeville was planning to purchase the property and renovate it into student housing. VFW members expressed concern about the potential sale because VFW Post 3769 and Dist. 14 had signed two separate contracts to reserve hotel rooms at the Hampton Inn and the Hilton Garden Inn for this year’s conference, as well as the conference that will take place next year in October in Pikeville. The members expressed potential for suing the hotel for breach of contract.
However, UPike and city officials later released a joint statement, saying they were willing to work together on finding a solution to the potential sale and the hotel building. In the meantime, Sesco said that they have sold out all of their reserved rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn for the conference, as well as other hotels in the region, and they are looking forward to holding the event this year and next year in Pikeville.
“We were able to work it out,” Sesco said, regarding the hotel situation. “Now, we’ve not only filled up those rooms, but also rooms in other hotels across Pikeville and even into Prestonsburg. There are going to be a lot of people attending the conference this year.”
Also, in preparation for the upcoming VFW conference, the markings were recently completed on the Lockheed T-33 jet that is located in the city’s Veterans Memorial Park. Although the project is not completed yet, Sesco said that they were glad to have the markings on the plane completed before the conference. The jet is expected to be finished in the spring, with the canopy and the grounds being the next projects to be completed. To see the jet, visit the Pikeville Veterans Memorial Park along Hambley Boulevard. For more information about Pikeville’s VFW Post 3769, call, (606) 205-5859, or visit the “VFW Post 3769 Pikeville Ky” Facebook page.