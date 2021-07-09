East Kentucky veterans met with Pikeville city leaders on July 6 to voice their concerns regarding a proposed sale of Pikeville’s Hilton Garden Inn, as well as potential legal action they may take against the hotel for an alleged contract violation.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3769 in Pikeville held a special-called meeting on July 6 to meet with Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick and Pikeville City Commissioner Steve Hartsock regarding the potential sale of Pikeville’s Hilton Garden Inn to the University of Pikeville. At the meeting, they were joined by more than a dozen VFW members from cities across Eastern Kentucky, including Hazard, Whitesburg, Rockcastle, Salyersville, Middlesboro and Harlan, among others.
VFW Kentucky Senior Vice Commander Nathan Sesco said VFW Post 3769 and Dist. 14 signed two separate contracts with the managers of the Hilton Garden Inn and the Hampton Inn in order to reserve enough rooms for an upcoming VFW conference, which is planned for October of both this year and next year. Each contract must be signed about two years in advance before the conference.
Sesco said that the VFW Post was not informed about the potential sale before signing their second contract with the Hilton Garden Inn last month, and he said they were not informed about the possibility of a potential sale until the Pikeville City Commission issued a public statement on June 28 in opposition to it. Sesco said he feels like he and the other veterans have become “collateral damage” as a result of the secrecy of the deal.
“It’s nothing against the city. It’s nothing really against the university. As veterans, we don’t like being left out. We don’t like being forgotten about,” Sesco said. “We’ve had two contracts signed into place, the last one being last month. … They could have told us, ‘Our hotel is booked,’ anything so that we wouldn’t sign that contract. All they had to do was come to us and say, ‘We’re thinking about selling this.’”
Two years earlier, Sesco explained, VFW Post 3769 and Dist. 14 representatives, including former Post 3769 Commander James Curry, approached the state commission with a bid in order to have Pikeville chosen as the location for a state VFW conference, and Pikeville was chosen as the location for the conference, which is set to be held in October this year. This will be the first year that a state VFW conference will take place in the city, and at least 300 veterans are expected to attend from across the region, as well as the state.
Sesco said he has spoken with city officials and has received a verbal agreement that the VFW will receive the number of rooms that had been reserved for the Hilton Garden Inn and the Hampton Inn, whether through the Hilton or through additional hotels in the city. However, he said that they would also be willing to pursue legal action against the Hilton if a written agreement cannot be negotiated and reached regarding accommodations for the event.
“I want a written agreement or as a state officer, I promise you, in Kentucky, these 86 posts, these 13 districts, each will open individual lawsuits against the Hilton,” Sesco said. “I can promise you that. I will break my back to make sure that happens.”
Dist. 14 Commander Jonathan Allen was one of the representatives from the VFW who signed the two contracts in order to reserve the rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn and the Hampton Inn, and he said he has already spent about $5,000 in preparation for the upcoming conference. When he spoke to the manager of the Hilton Garden Inn two weeks ago, he said, she gave no indication that the Hilton was in the process of allegedly being sold.
“That’s where I’m mad the most,” Allen said. “They could have told us. You don’t just sell a hotel. This had to be in the works for a long period of time.”
Allen suggested that they meet with the hotel and university officials and ask for a reprieve on the deal until after the conference takes place this October.
“The biggest thing is if we could get them to hold off to where we could have the conference this year,” Allen said. “That gives us a year because we’re scheduled to have the conference next year also. That would give us time to make other plans. … I have no problem with free enterprise. He can sell it (the hotel) if he wants to. It’s the way they went about it, where they waited, and waited, and waited until it’s almost too late for us to do something else.”
Pikeville City Commissioner Steve Hartsock reassured those in attendance that the conference will be held in Pikeville this year, regardless of whether or not the proposed sale of the hotel takes place before October. He suggested that they reach out to other hotels in the city and form additional accommodation plans, and he said that the city will assist them however they can, including transportation from other hotels in the city to the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
“This is a test that we will pass,” Hartsock said. “Now, as far as the legalities and stuff, that’s way above my pay grade. I know that you guys have been talking about this and have wanted to do it. … If transportation is the main issue, we will work in every way we can to get everybody in one spot.”
The proposed sale of the Hilton Garden Inn by UPike has not been confirmed by hotel officials, and they did not respond to a request for comment before press time.
The Pikeville City Commission issued a statement on June 28 in opposition to the plan to convert the hotel into student housing. In the statement, the commission referred to the plan as being “the wrong move to make” and “a significant hurdle” to Pikeville’s economic growth.
“While we understand and support the University’s need to provide more options for students, eliminating a key asset of our city’s economy — a large hotel — is simply the wrong move to make,” the city’s statement read. “Pikeville has endless potential to grow and attract visitors but drastically reducing hotel capacity presents a significant hurdle.”
The University of Pikeville issued a statement on June 28 in response to the city’s opposing statement. In UPike’s statement, university officials said they are proud of the university’s long-standing relationship with the City of Pikeville, the hospital and other businesses in town.
“We are surprised the City Commission questions our decision to purchase one of the three downtown hotels and convert it into student housing,” the statement said. “We believe growing UPike by adding new programming will provide significant and sustained economic benefit to both the city and the region. Our rationale is simple; we have a need for additional residence hall space which will allow UPike to remodel and use our other facilities for additional programs. In addition, we can fill the building with students every night.
“Our students, 50 percent of whom come from Eastern Kentucky, will drive economic development downtown that is significant,” the statement continued. “To do that, we must provide housing accommodations that are up-to-date, competitive, beautiful, and meet the needs of students and parents with regard to safety and security. Purchasing the hotel provides immediate relief for UPike’s housing needs and gives us the opportunity and space on campus to grow our undergraduate, graduate and medical programs. We believe the future economic health of our region must depend on a diverse economy and we will continue to work positively, as we always have, with the city to move forward with that positive vision.”