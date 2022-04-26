For one Teaberry native, Hillbilly Days is more than just a festival — it’s a tradition she has taken part in with her family every year since it began.
Pearl Jones, 99, started attending Hillbilly Days when it began in 1977, and she has since attended the festival every year that it has been held. In 1977, she had four children already, and she brought them to take part in the new event in town. Pearl now has nine children, and all of them have attended the festival throughout their lives, with many of them now bringing their own children and grandchildren to continue the tradition.
“It was just a new thing coming to town, and it was a big thing to everybody around town,” Pearl said,
referring to the Hillbilly Days festival. “I don’t remember missing any of these shows. I’m just so happy to be here.”
Several of Pearl’s favorite parts of the festival include the arts and crafts, the quilting — as she is an avid quilter — and the music. One of the characteristics of Hillbilly Days is the variety of hillbilly-inspired costumes that people wear, and Pearl used to make old-fashioned dresses for her female children and grandchildren so that they could wear them to the festival.
One year, Pearl and her granddaughter, Valerie Cline — who was an infant at the time — wore matching handmade bonnets and dresses to the festival, and they won one of the costume contests. Cline has attended the festival every year, and she now brings her own children. She said she feels grateful that she can celebrate the festival with her grandmother and her own family.
“I just like spending it with her, and it’s very special to me that we get to do this together,” Cline said. “I’ve never missed one in my entire life, and I like that we get to experience it together.”