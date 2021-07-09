A local woman is set to open a new clothing store along Second Street in downtown Pikeville later this year that will offer a variety of one-of-a-kind upcycled pieces, like clothing, accessories and more.
Kevonna Meade, 27, of Pikeville, is preparing to open her new clothing store “Appcycled” at 242 Second Street across from Rustic Roots on Second and CC Belle. Although no official opening date has been set for the store yet, Meade said she hopes to open by the second week in August.
“Appcycled” is a combination of the words “Appalachia,” “apparel” and “upcycled,” and for her business, Meade creates custom-made items such as dresses, jackets, hats, backpacks, fanny packs, pants, shorts, sweatshirts, flannels, kids clothing, women’s tops, dog bandannas, toys and more.
“Everything I make is one of a kind. It may be similar, but the way I hand-dye and stitch, nothing is manufactured,” Meade said. “Even some of the fringe is stuff that I’ve taken off of other clothing so when things run out, you’re never going to have that again. I think that’s what’s really cool about the upcycled pieces is that something that you have may be similar to someone else’s, but it’s not going to have the same dye patterns or the same exact stitching because I’m hand-embroidering it.”
Meade said she has always enjoyed reusing old clothing, makeup bags and fabric and upcycling them to create new designs. “Appcycled” started in February this year when Meade designed a jacket for one of her friends. Upon sharing the jacket on social media, several people expressed interest in her designs, and they requested pieces of their own. Her following grew rapidly on social media, where she now has more than 700 followers on the “Appcycled VIP” Facebook group and more than 400 followers on the “Appcycled” Facebook page.
She said she finds clothing and items to upcycle while she or her friends are at thrift stores, and she described the process of upcycling as “giving the items a second life.” While working on her creations, though, Meade said she tries to minimize textile waste by using and reusing different pieces of clothing, items and fabric as much as she can. Meade said she wanted to promote the idea of being a conscious consumer through being more eco-friendly with the amount of textile waste that she is producing with her business.
Discarded clothing accounts for the main source of textile waste in landfills, although furniture, carpets, tires, footwear and other nondurable goods like sheets and towels make up smaller sources. In 2018, about 11.3 million tons of textiles that were thrown away in the US were dumped into landfills or burned, while only 2.5 million tons, or 14.7 percent of all discarded textiles, were recycled, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Meade said the way she creates her clothing is centered on designing custom-made pieces in a way that does not contribute to “fast fashion,” which refers to the mass production of inexpensive, trendy fashion. According to Business Insider, fast fashion has been directly linked to clothing production nearly doubling since 2000 and more clothing being discarded into landfills.
“I’ve always at least tried to be more on the eco-conscious side than on the opposite side of that,” Meade said. “We only have one planet and we need to take care of it.”
She said that she wants to provide an in-person option for people who want to shop for more consumer-conscious fashion choices.
“As consumers, we may not have all of the power, but our power lies in what we consume,” Meade said. “Providing the consumer with something where they can exercise that power and feel good about it and feel like they’re having a small tiny part in being nice to Earth is just really cool.”
As she prepares her store, Meade said she hopes to offer curated collections that feature vintage clothes, in addition to her upcycled designs. Also, she said she hopes to create a lounge space in the store where people can hang out while they shop, and she said she may invite local musicians to play during some evenings in the future.
“I hope it’s a cool stop for people to shop at while they’re downtown,” she said. “I also hope that it’s something different to where even people from neighboring towns want to come and check it out, and I hope it provides the conscious consumer an option that they felt like they didn’t have.”
Appcycled will have store hours comparable to other surrounding stores in downtown Pikeville during several days of the week, and it will be open later on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. For more information about Appcycled, email, appcycledky@gmail.com, or visit, http://appcycledky.myshopify.com.
Additionally, people can visit the “Appcycled” Facebook page, “Appcycled VIP” private Facebook group, the company’s Instagram page (@appcycledky) or scan the QR code that is currently located on the store’s front window for more information.