A local author, in partnership with the Pikeville Police Department and several community members, has written a new children’s book that will be released this weekend.
Local author and Pikeville Police Records Administrator Elizabeth Thompson wrote a children’s book called “Hammy Visits the Police Station.” The book follows the adventures of Hammy as he explores the life and responsibilities of Officer Scott and the Pikeville Police Station. The Pikeville Police Department published the book as a tribute to Officer Scotty Hamilton, who was killed in the line of duty on March 13, 2018. Proceeds from the book benefit the Pikeville Police Department’s Community Outreach program and the Christmas with a First Responder program.
Thompson said she wanted to create the book as a way to raise money for the Community
Outreach program and Christmas With a First Responder, and she is overwhelmed by the amount of positive support that they have received throughout the project. She added that she may expand Hammy’s adventures into future projects.
“I set out to encourage children to understand the role of police officers who are ready to help in any kind of emergency, while honoring the sacrifice of Officer Hamilton,” Thompson said. “Now, with the help of incredible local partners, we’re also able to help provide food, clothing, school supplies and toys to children of all ages throughout our community.”
A book signing will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at The Shoppes at 225, located at 225 Second Street. Thompson will be joined by local illustrator, Christopher Epling. “Hammy Visits the Police Station” was edited by Russ Cassady, printed by the Appalachian News-Express and sponsored by a donation from Pikeville Medical Center.
Epling described the book as similar to that of “Curious George,” and he said the book’s illustrations have several fun details that people may enjoy finding as they read, like the resemblance of some officers and Hamilton’s badge and car number, among others. He also emphasized the importance of the book’s message, which is the role that police play in our daily lives. He said he hopes families will read the book together so that children from every generation can learn that message.
“I hope this book helps kids realize that the police are there to help them,” Epling said.
Pikeville City Mayor Jimmy Carter expressed his appreciation for the book as a community project, as well as a tribute to Hamilton.
“Officer Hamilton’s death devastated this community, especially those connected with our courageous law enforcement officers,” Carter said. “I’m grateful to Elizabeth Thompson for creating this beautiful tribute to his memory that will help strengthen the bond between our police and the Kentuckians they protect. Everyone from across Pikeville came together to make this book possible. It is a great reminder that we’re more than a collection of buildings and individuals—we really are a community.”
“Hammy Visits the Police Station” can be purchased at the Pikeville Police Station, The Shoppes at 225 and on Amazon. To make a donation to the Pikeville Police Department’s Community Outreach program and the Christmas with a First Responder program, visit the Pikeville Police Department at, 111 Scotty Hamilton Way Pikeville, or call, (606) 437-5111.