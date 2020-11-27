Any and all local community members around the City of Pikeville are being invited to join a virtual open meeting with city planners on Dec. 3 to discuss ideas for how to revitalize downtown through the arts.
The meeting, which will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 through the videoconferencing platform Zoom, is meant to provide a space for any and all members of the Pikeville community to provide suggestions for how to revitalize downtown Pikeville through the arts and how to shape it into a downtown that is desired by the community.
The meeting is being coordinated through the Pikeville Main Street Program and Destination Pikeville, a city movement aimed at promoting tourism and economic development. Facilitators of the meeting include Main Street Director Minta Trimble, Ruthie Caldwell, The Appalachian Center for the Arts Executive Director Robin Irwin and The App’s Director of Education and Outreach Erick Buckley.
Buckley said that the meeting will be a way for any and all people from the city and community, including people of all ages and backgrounds, to join in the conversation about what they envision for downtown.
“We’re trying to use all the natural elements that are here in Pikeville, like the trails and such, and how best to develop those for tourism but also to increase the use of the arts here in town and how best to do that,” Buckley said. “In order for the best way to sort of figure that out, we said, ‘One of the things that happens in towns everywhere is, basically, you end up seeing the same people showing up to every meeting, and because they’re the ones who are there, they’re the ones that get to make the decisions. What we really want is to have the town make the decisions, everybody.’”
Buckley said that the first part of the meeting will be an open forum space for attendees, and the second part of the meeting will be time for virtual breakout sessions, where people will be able to expand further on some of the topics discussed in the first part. It will be then followed up by a time where the attendees can help create plans in order to shape their ideas into actionable suggestions.
“Maybe people say that they want more outdoor art. The art alley is really attracting people for photographs and such, and maybe more of that would be a good thing. That’s perfect,” Buckley said, referring to the outdoor art alley in downtown Pikeville located across from The App. “Or, maybe that’s great, we’ve got the outdoor art going and people are coming and taking photographs, but then there are no stores that are open so could we talk to local merchants about staying open later? Absolutely. Those kinds of things.”
Buckley said that he hopes people throughout the city and community will attend the meeting and provide their input on what he envision for downtown.
“Hopefully it helps the city define what the community wants this (downtown) to be and how the community best thinks that these resources and energy can be spent,” Buckley said.
To join the Zoom meeting, email Buckley for the meeting information and how to register at, education@theapparts.org. Due to the constraints of Zoom, only 40 participants will be able to participate in the Zoom call at a time so the meeting will be first-come, first-serve for those who wish to attend.
