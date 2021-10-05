Members of a local Methodist Church gathered in Pike County’s oldest church on Oct. 3 for a homecoming celebration, where they maintained the memory of those who worshipped many years before.
The historic Snivley Chapel, located on Lower Johns Creek, is the oldest church building in Pike County. The chapel was built in 1853 on land obtained from Martin Lesley and his wife, Sarah, who were members of a congregation that met in various locations since the 1930s. Reverend W. J. Snivley served as minister for the congregation, and the church building was named in his honor.
Members of Salem United Methodist Church and other district Methodist churches gather at the chapel every year as a form of homecoming, where they gather to worship, pray, eat food and discuss the restoration of the chapel.
Salem United Methodist Church member Ron Burchett said that the district is focused on restoring and preserving the old chapel as a way to honor those who have come before in the Methodist faith in Eastern Kentucky.
“This is the oldest Methodist settlement in the upper Big Sandy valley,” Burchett said. “There were Methodists practicing the faith here as early as 1823, not right here, but in people’s homes. This (Snivley Chapel) has been here so long and so many people have practiced the Methodist faith inside this chapel so we don’t want to lose that. It’s like honoring a grave, really.”
So far, church officials said, they have worked on the structural foundation and the tin roof, using a special historic renovation contractor. Although the COVID-19 pandemic delayed some work on the restoration, officials said that they plan to repair the windows, paint inside and restore the old coal stove, among other areas. Those specific plans will be the next project for the chapel restoration.
During the homecoming celebration every year, the church takes up an offering where people can donate to help the restoration efforts.
“We’ve probably got about several thousand dollars’ worth of work to do yet, so we take up a little offering,” Burchett said. “We have a little church service and we have dinner on the grounds here.”
Reverend Julie Hager Love, president of Kentucky United Methodist Church’s Homes for Children, was this year’s guest speaker at the event. Love was appointed to be KyUMH's next President and CEO in July 2019. She said that she has a special connection to the history of the Snivley Chapel.
“My great aunt actually played the piano here when she was alive, so that’s one of my connections,” Love said.
Love said that this homecoming helps remind people of their Appalachian history, as well as their connection to God.
“I’ve been here once before during this,” Love said. “It’s a wonderful homecoming of remembering who we are as Appalachians, but also remembering our connection with God. I think that what I bring from the Kentucky United Methodist Church’s Homes for Children is a reminder that not all children have that connection and that we’re called by God to make sure we supply that.”
To make a donation to the preservation and restoration of the Snivley Chapel, mail donations to, Snivley Chapel Preservation Council, C/O Salem United Methodist Church, 111 Taylor Hill, Pikeville, KY 41501.
The chapel is located at 9807 Highway 194 West, Pikeville. For more information, call Pastor Larry Penix at, (606)616-8430, or visit the “Historic Snivley Chapel” Facebook page.