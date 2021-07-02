Volunteers helped to spread the love of Jesus while completing community service projects this week as part of Pike County’s sixth annual LoveLoud event.
LoveLoud is an annual week-long partnership event hosted by the Pike Association of Southern Baptists that involves many local churches in Pike County. This year’s event included about 100 volunteers from local Pike churches, as well as volunteers from a church in North Carolina.
The volunteers split up into nine teams, with each team completing a variety of community service projects throughout the week, such as washing cars, building ramps, repairing porches, cleaning gutters and painting sheds, etc.
Jason Lowe, associational mission strategist at the Pike Association of Southern Baptists, said that they had started this event in 2015 as a way to help the community while also showing the love of Jesus.
“It’s just an opportunity to meet needs in our community but also to share the love of Jesus Christ,” Lowe said. “We want to not just tell people that we love them, that Jesus loves them; we want to show them that love.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers decided to cancel LoveLoud last year. Lowe said they had wanted to continue the event this year because of the high demand they have received from the community for their services.
“I lost sleep over having to cancel last year, but we had to,” Lowe said. “This year, there’s just such a level of excitement in bringing it back that you just feel the energy. … It meets a need in the community. Quite honestly, if we stopped doing it, I think the community would suffer because of it because the demand is so high.”
Thelma Sword, of Island Creek, is a homeowner who had received help from LoveLoud volunteers this year. On her property, volunteers built a ramp on one side of her house, painted her shed and had also fixed her porch steps and railing. She said that it has become harder for her to walk sometimes so she is grateful for all of the work that the volunteers have done on her property.
“It means everything. I don’t have anybody to help me,” Sword said. “My husband passed away, my son passed away and my baby daughter passed away. I have one daughter still living and she lives in Johnson County. She visits me every Saturday and goes to the store for me, but this stuff, me and her can’t do it. So these guys come to do it, and I sure do appreciate it.”
Stan Johnson, of Shelbiana, is a member of Grace Baptist Church, and he has volunteered every year with LoveLoud. This year, he has also served alongside his youngest son Jordan Johnson and one of his grandchildren David, who recently turned 13 years-old and became old enough to participate this year. Johnson emphasized the importance of maintaining this tradition of serving in LoveLoud with his family.
“I hope to keep on the tradition,” Johnson said. “The fact that you can give back to the community and show people’s Christ’s love, we’ve always felt that and we passed it onto our kids, and now they’re passing it onto their kids. So we hope it goes further than that.”