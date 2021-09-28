A decision has been made regarding the future of the Pikeville Seniors Citizens Center and where it will be housed.
During the Sept. 21 meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, the court heard an update regarding the center’s situation.
The senior center’s current location has been closed for over a year not only for COVID but due to structural problems that have made the building unsafe for use.
For the past several months, engineers have looked at the building to see if it can be renovated or torn down and rebuilt.
During the Sept. 7 court meeting, engineers informed the court that to repair and shore up the current building would cost $500,000 or more with no guarantee that the subsidence wouldn’t occur again and to tear down and rebuild on the property would cost $850,000 up to $1 million, again with no
guarantee that the subsidence wouldn’t occur again.
While the engineering work was being done, the court had aggressively looked for another location to move the center to, however no adequate location could be found to meet the strict state and federal requirements set for such centers.
“We’ve had some conversations with the City of Pikeville,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “The city has offered the building up behind the Bob Amos Park walking track, currently the community center.
“The building wasn’t designed to be a senior citizens center but with a modest addition and some renovations, it would be a good location,” Jones said.
Jones said the nearby track will offer another amenity for seniors.
“What I really like about this location is the walking track is right there for the seniors to use,” Jones explained. “Also, there are picnic shelters for cookouts and there is ample parking.”
Jones said the kitchen equipment and other equipment can be used from the current building and incorporated into the new location.
“We’re looking at building a 25 foot to 30 foot addition onto the current building to provide the needed space for the seniors,” Jones said.
Under the agreement signed many years ago, the current building will revert back to the city if it ever ceases to be used as a senior citizens center.
Jones also explained how the senior citizens program is set up.
“A lot of people think the fiscal court runs the senior citizens centers and that’s not true,” Jones said. “There is a separate non-profit corporation that was organized, it is a separate legal entity and was organized several years ago to operate the senior citizens program through the Big Sandy Area Development District (ADD) and with the federal funds that flows through the ADD.
“The fiscal court in this county does more than any other county I’m aware of to help subsidize the senior citizen centers,” Jones said. “We don’t hire or fire senior citizen center’s personnel, that’s done through the Big Sandy ADD.”
Jones said the county puts in a half million dollars in direct financial subsidy into the senior citizen centers.
“We provide insurance, maintenance and vehicles,” Jones said. “So we are probably spending in the neighborhood of $600,000 to $700,000 a year annually to help make sure these centers operate.”
Jones said he is grateful to Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter and the Pikeville City Commission for working with the county on the issue.
The court voted unanimously to approve the agreement with the city for the new location and to advertise for bids for the addition to be built onto the existing structure at Bob Amos Park.