A well-known Pike County physician has announced he is hanging up his stethoscope and retiring.
Dr. Larry Coleman announced his retirement and will be closing his practice in early 2022.
Born at the Pikeville Methodist Hospital on the hill, which has been remodeled to become what is now the University of Pikeville library, Coleman was raised in Pikeville by his parents, Burlin Coleman and Jean (Justice) Coleman.
“I attended and graduated from Pikeville city school,” Coleman said. “It’s ironic that at the time the fourth and fifth grades were housed in the Academy Building which is now UPike’s Coleman College of Business named after my dad.”
As a child Coleman worked several jobs including delivering the Pike County News (known now as the Appalachian News-Express) on his bicycle.
“I also worked at cutting lawns and at Mildred’s News Stand and delivered telegrams for Western Union,” Coleman said. “In addition to these jobs, I played football for Pikeville city school and, in my senior year, the assistant coach was Coach Howard.”
After high school, Coleman attended the University of Kentucky where he met the love of his life, Betty DeLacey.
“We graduated medical school from the University of Louisville College of Medicine in 1980,” Coleman said. “We later returned to Pikeville to open our practice in 1985 as family practitioners.”
Coleman spent his internship at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, Texas for three years in General Surgery and his residency for two years at Family Practice, Trover Clinic in Madisonville.
“Betty and I have been in practice together for 35 years,” Coleman said. “She retired two years ago.”
Coleman said he had intended to retire earlier but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed that.
“I had planned on retiring earlier but COVID-19 hit and I couldn’t put my patients through the stress of trying to find another doctor during that,” Coleman explained. “My patients’ well-being means everything to me as they’re not only my patients but they’re my family.
“I’ve always felt honored to take care of my patients because they chose me as their family doctor,” Coleman said. “I love and cherish my patients.”
That caring extended to Coleman being one of the few if not the only family doctors who still makes house calls.
“If a patient of mine has difficulty getting to my office and has to rely on an ambulance to come in, I will go to them,” Coleman said. “That’s part of the definition of family practice.”
Coleman has held his family practice certification since 1985 to present, he also holds specialty certifications in Family Practice (AAFP), Diplomat of the American Board of Family Practice and Fellow of The American Academy of Family Practice.
Coleman has also served on the UPike Board of Directors for several years and he and his wife have received numerous awards through the years of practicing medicine including those for their teaching of new doctors.
“We would have medical students shadow us in the office seeing patients,” Coleman said. “Betty and I both wanted to help those students learn about being a family practitioner.”
In addition to numerous state awards received, Drs. Betty and Larry Coleman were awarded a national award in 2010 from the American Academy of Family Physicians Exemplary Teaching Award for Volunteer Faculty.
“We always tried to give back to those doctors coming up behind us,” Coleman said. “Several doctors now practicing in the region came through our office during their clinicals.”
Two trademarks of Coleman are his purple lab coat and a cross on his lapel on that coat.
“Most people know that doctors wear white coats and there’s a ceremony for that in medical school,” Coleman explained. “But I wanted to make my patients feel at ease in my office during what may be a painful day in their life and purple is a nice color to do that.
“The cross on my purple coat is very important to me as it signifies my faith in Christ,” Coleman said. “Without Him, I couldn’t do anything.
As the time draws near for his departure from his practice, Coleman is working with his patients to find new doctors to take over their care.
“There are many fine doctors in the area,” Coleman said. “Many more than when I got started in this area.
“While my practice is closing, my office will not be closing as Dr. Ravi, who was born and raised in Tennessee, will be starting his practice there so if any of my patients wishing to stay in a familiar office they can do so,” Coleman said.
Even though he won’t be actively practicing as a physician soon, this kindly family doctor will always be known affectionately to his friends, colleagues, and patients as “Dr. Larry.”