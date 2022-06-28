Southern Baptist volunteers are fanning out across Pike County this week to do good deeds and spread the faith in their community.
LoveLoud is a week-long local annual missions’ event scheduled for June 26- July 1 and is organized by the Pike Association of Southern Baptists.
Associational Mission Strategist of the Pike Association of Southern Baptists and Executive Pastor of First Baptist Church of Pikeville Jason Lowe said LoveLoud began in 2015 and the organization has had over 400 volunteers serve as the hands and feet of Jesus.
“We have washed over 1,000 cars for free. We have completed 70 home repairs — including over 20 wheelchair ramps — at no cost to the homeowner. We have served local schools, churches, parks, and businesses through more than 100 community service projects,” said Lowe. While these numbers are impressive, I believe the true impact of our efforts can’t be measured. Only God truly knows how much this event means to our community.”
During the day, volunteers from local churches (at least 12 years old) serve in one of three types of projects: Construction/Home Repairs; Community Service; and Community Outreach. In the evening the volunteers, their families, and the community gather each evening for a meal, worship service, and to hear testimonies of what took place during the day.
Lowe said that, while the event is organized and led by local Southern Baptist churches, they welcome other like-minded evangelical churches to serve alongside them.
“We pray often that God would use our volunteers to be a blessing to our communities and that the name of Jesus would be magnified,” Lowe said. “LoveLoud gives Christians the opportunity to live out 1 John 3:18, which says, ‘Little children, let us not love in word or talk but indeed and in truth.’ In other words, Christians should not just tell our neighbors that we love them, we should show them. LoveLoud gives us the opportunity to do that.”
Leslie Colston, a former member of First Baptist Church of Pikeville, said she drove from her home in Tennessee to lead a group in the Pikeville City Park, tidying up the landscaping.
“I brought this group of kids out here to work in the mulch and flowers in the city park.There are nine total groups working in the city of Pikeville, doing construction and community service,” Colston said. “We also have groups going door to door, handing out donuts and telling folks Jesus loves them. We will have a block party in the city Friday to wrap it up, everyone is invited.”