PRESTONSBURG — The Mountain Arts Center has a big lineup set for the summer.
Joe Campbell, director at the MAC, said this week that, with the COVID-19 capacity restrictions being lifted, he is excited that droves of people can now enter the building.
“Our Kentucky Opry shows will be back this summer starting June 19. There will also be shows June 25-26 and through July 10-17 and July 24,” Campbell said.
Comedian Donnie Baker will take the stage June 24.
The “Appalachian Strings and Things Festival” will be held July 2-3 at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater.
Country Music legend Steve Earle and the Dukes hit the stage July 15. Earle, who, recently lost his son, artist Justin Townes Earle has been touring the country promoting his late son’s music.
Fans of “The Voice,” will be excited as Season 17 winner Jake Hoot will be in concert on July 29.
“Yeah, there’s definitely a buzz going around. People are ready to get out and see live entertainment and we’re just happy to be a part of that buzz,” Campbell said. “We aim to please, so we hope we have enough entertainment out there for everybody to come get out and have a good time.”
Tickets may be obtained by calling, 1-888-MAC-ARTS, by visiting, www.macarts.com, or by stopping at the MAC box office.