MATEWAN, W.Va. — The Town of Matewan, West Virginia, is reviving the Magnolia Fair and will combine it with Hatfield-McCoy Reunion Festival this year.
The combined event — the Magnolia Festival — will feature a variety of events and will be a three-day event this year, according to Matewan Town Recorder Crystal Moore.
“There was just no way to plan the Magnolia Fair and book the necessary vendors, especially a carnival, this year,” said Town Recorder Crystal Moore. “However, we will be having some of the Magnolia Fair events with other things we do this year.”
Friday, June 11, one of the favorite events from the old Magnolia Fair will be held. The Magnolia Fair Beauty Pageant will begin at 7 p.m. under the direction Amy Hannah. There will be two classes — one for children under 12 years old and one for older participants with separate age divisions within each class.
“I am so excited the mayor, council and planning committee invite me to come back and restart the pageant,” Hannah said. “I loved doing it and it was always such a well-received part of the fair.”
Moore said a full day of events is scheduled for Saturday, June 12. There will be various family events including a petting zoo, rock climbing, games and prizes, gaming truck, bounce houses and lots of vendors on tap all day.
The newly-acquired and renovated UMWA Building will be dedicated during a special ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. UMWA President Cecil Roberts will be the featured speaker and honoree. The local union is also sponsoring a free pig roast.
The Matewan Drama Group will present its annual Matewan Massacre Reenactment at 3 p.m.
Live entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. with the Lincoln County Cloggers followed by Unloaded at 6 p.m. and Adam Parker and the Bourbon Cowboys at 8 p.m.
The night will end with a fireworks presentation at 10 p.m.
Sunday is slated as Community Day with a gospel singing and free food from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“We want to welcome everyone to come out and enjoy the weekend in Matewan,” Moore said. “There is something fun for all ages. We have planned three days to provide anyone in the family with something fun to fill their weekend.”