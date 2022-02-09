Appalachian Wireless Arena has announced the main act for this year’s Hillbilly Days festival, and tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 11.
Country music singer Dustin Lynch will perform on his Party Mode Tour on Thursday, April 21, and he will also be joined by special guest and fellow country music singer Sean Stemaly.
This year’s Hillbilly Days festival will take place from April 21-23. It is the first time the festival has taken place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Josh Kesler, Appalachian Wireless Arena’s senior director for sales and marketing, said that arena officials are looking forward to holding the event and bringing entertainment to this year’s festival.
“I know the staff is super excited for it,” Kesler said. “We’re excited to see it happen this year.”
Tickets on-sale to the general public will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. Tickets will be available online at, Ticketmaster.com, or at the Community Trust Bank Box Office. For more information, call the Box Office at, (606)444-5500, or visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com. At the show, masks are encouraged, but not required.
Hillbilly Days festival is held as a fundraiser for the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital in Lexington. For more information and the latest updates, visit the “Pikeville Hillbilly Days” Facebook page, visit the official Hillbilly Days festival website at, hillbillydays.com, visit the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s website at, www.sekchamber.com, or call, (606)432-5063.