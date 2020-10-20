A federal magistrate judge issued an order this week that a Pike County man facing child pornography charges remain behind bars for now.
According to court documents, on Oct. 19, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ed Atkins ordered that Robert Preston, 37, of Lick Branch Road, Shelbiana, be committed to custody for confinement in a corrections facility pending the outcome of his case.
Preston was charged earlier this month with producing, distributing and possessing child pornography. According to court documents, the charges stemmed from an investigation launched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Baltimore office, which led investigators to find that Preston had been communicating with an underage girl there.
The girl, according to an FBI affidavit, told a forensic interviewer that she began communicating with the individual, later identified as Preston, around the beginning of August 2016. The girl told the interviewer that, during the time of their communication, she had sent Preston nude pictures and sexually explicit videos of herself because he kept asking for them and he threatened her, according to the affidavit.
The girl, the affidavit said, told the interviewer she believed she was 13 when she started communicating with Preston.
The affidavit said the girl told the interviewer that, if she refused to send the material he requested, Preston would become very angry and threatened to post pictures she had sent him, tell her parents and call her house.
The affidavit said Preston also conducted video chats with the girl, during which he directed that she perform sexually explicit acts. According to the affidavit, after the girl would do as she was instructed, Preston would, “be nice, say thank you, and tell her that he really loved her.” The girl, the affidavit said, told investigators that Preston would become enraged if she refused to share her location with him.
Atkins wrote in his order that, while Preston does not have a criminal history, the charges he faces are serious in nature.
“In this case, the harm inflicted on others due to the crimes of receipt, possession, and production of child pornography is lasting and substantial. In addition, the harm resulting from coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct using electronic devices to contact and threaten the minor through various social media platforms demonstrates the ease with which the conduct was carried out,” Atkins wrote. “Considering his reported persistence in maintaining contact with the victim in this case lends support to the conclusion that conditions are not sufficient to address the risk of danger in this case.”
Preston remains lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, where he has been held since Oct. 9.
