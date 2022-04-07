A former Floyd County resident who was convicted in 2019 of possession of child pornography was arrested on similar charges at his Pike County residence on April 2.
According to court documents, on April 2, Kentucky State Police arrested David Joseph Caudill, 42, of Stone Coal Road, Pikeville, on nine charge of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12 years old.
The arrest citation in the case said that, during an online undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, Det. Christopher Dials learned someone had uploaded material containing minors in sexual performances. The material was located in an online account linked to Caudill, who confirmed this was his account and confirmed the material had been shared.
Caudill was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center. Court documents show he pleaded not guilty to the charges on April 4 before Pike District Judge Robert Wright, who ordered him held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Court records show that Caudill, whose address at the time was listed as Ky. 680, McDowell, was indicted on charges of distribution of obscene matter and being a persistent felony offender int he second degree, but ultimately pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Records show he was sentenced to one year in prison by Circuit Judge Thomas M. Smith, who also ruled that Caudill receive credit for the time he had already served in jail.