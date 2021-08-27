A Pike County man was indicted this week on a two-count charge of second-degree manslaughter and a charge of DUI connected to the death of his girlfriend and unborn child in a crash last year.
According to court documents, on Aug. 25, a Pike grand jury indicted Randy L. Adams, 29, of Ferguson Lane, Pikeville, on a two-count charge of
second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony, and DUI, related to the April 2020 crash which killed his girlfriend, Whitney Thacker, and the couple’s unborn child.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police at the time of the crash, on April 30, 2020, a vehicle traveling east on U.S. 460 was making a left-hand turn onto Red Creek Road and traveled into the path of a vehicle which was westbound on U.S. 460.
Thacker and the unborn child were killed in the crash.
Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Smith said the crash has been under investigation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey Charles, an accident reconstructionist.
During the course of the investigation, Smith said, it was determined that Adams was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
“There was marijuana in his bloodstream,” Smith said.
Due to that and other factors found in the investigation, he said, the case was presented to the grand jury.
The manslaughter charges each carry a maximum potential prison sentence of 10 years, if Adams is convicted in the case.