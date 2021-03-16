A Pike resident was indicted recently by a Pike grand jury on charges linked to the August crash which killed a Johnson County woman.
On March 10, a Pike County grand jury indicted Jacob Fletcher, 28, formerly of Johnson County but now a Pike County resident, on charges of second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in connection with the Aug. 30 death of Amanda Blevins, 32, of Sitka.
At approximately 5:17 a.m. on Aug. 30, according to the Pikeville Police Department, they were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 23 near Kelsey E. Friend Boulevard.
Upon arrival, police said at the time, Pikeville Fire/EMS and Pikeville Police Department personnel located an SUV on its top and found that a female occupant of the vehicle had been ejected.
That female, later identified as Blevins, along with three other occupants of the vehicle were transported to Pikeville Medical Center, where Blevins was later declared dead.
According to Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone, the charges against Fletcher in the case are the result of good police work by the Pikeville Police Department, including lead investigator Officer Tommy Fouts and Sgt. Chad Branham, with the assistance of Det. Brian Conley and Det. Lt. Eddie Crum, with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
Fletcher, Slone said, was not on-scene when responders arrived on-scene, but was later identified through the investigation.
“As they continue the investigation, they find out from the folks that survived and Fletcher that the five of them had gone to a nightclub ... in Williamson (West Virginia) called Dandy’s, where they all drank and they left sometime in the early morning hours of the 30th,” Slone said.
Initially, he said, Blevins was driving but the vehicle had hit something in the roadway in the Belfry area, causing a flat to the front passenger side tire. Slone said video showed them changing the tire near the Speedway in Belfry.
Slone said they put on a “donut spare tire” — a smaller spare that is not intended for long-term or high-speed driving.
“Video from Speedway showed that the vehicle crossed the road, came over to Speedway ... and the video shows Fletcher getting into the driver’s seat and driving away from Speedway,” he said.
Slone said Fletcher initially told officers he got out of the vehicle on U.S. 119 and walked to his residence at Ratliffs Creek.
However, Slone said, Fletcher was presented with video showing that he had never been walking in that area. In addition, Slone said, cell phone data was used to show Fletcher making a call from the area of the crash, as opposed to the area he said he was in at the time.
“They interviewed him again with that information and, at that time, (Fletcher) told them that he was the driver,” he said.
Slone said despite the information that alcohol consumption had taken place, the charges against Fletcher are not linked to allegations he was driving while intoxicated when the crash occurred. Too much time had elapsed between the crash and the time of contact with Fletcher to make that determination, Slone said.
“He was charged with the wanton conduct of driving that vehicle at excessive speed on that donut tire,” Slone said. “The investigation revealed that ... it was traveling 71 mph when it started losing control.”
Slone said the work done by the police departments in investigating the crash created a solid case.
“They did a great job,” he said.
Other indictments handed down March 10 included:
• Colton Bentley, 28, of Jenkins, on a charge of first-degree stalking.
• Dustin Booth, 31, of Pinsonfork, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and tampering with evidence (two counts).
• Jordan Coleman, 20, of Virgie, on a charge of theft.
• Alvin Derek Damron, 38, of Jonancy, on charges of second-degree burglary and theft.
• Mark Hall, 36, of Pikeville, on charges of receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Terry Hunt, 47, of Phyllis, on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.
• Stephen Hurley, 35, of Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree assault.
• Eric D. Kile, 37, of Pikeville, on charges of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Shawn Lewis, 34, of Pikeville, on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, third-offense DUI and traffic charges.
• Eric Newsome, 33, of Jackson, on charges of receiving stolen property (one class C charge and one class D charge), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a felon and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Eric Newsome, 33, of Virgie, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Robert Keith Newsome, 56, of Pikeville, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Allisa Payton, 25, of Prestonsburg, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Samantha J. Smith, 28, of Williamson, W.Va., on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Clayton Snodgrass, 37, of Varney, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Rebecca S. Snyder, 37, of Hurricane, W.Va., on charges of giving a police officer a false name and public intoxication.
• Tyler Thacker, 28, of Ivel, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Natasha Thomas, 33, of Phelps, on a charge of second-degree burglary.
• Elmer Whitt, 44, of Louisville, on a charge of second-degree burglary.
• Amy Wolford, 36, of Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
