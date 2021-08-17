A local Marine returned home to Pike County and Breaks Interstate Park in order to be formally promoted in the U.S. Marine Corps through a memorable pinning ceremony.
Gunnery Sgt. Jenni Brown, 33, of Virgie, has served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nearly 15 years, and she is currently stationed in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Recently, she was chosen to be promoted from staff sergeant to gunnery sergeant, which is a rank she said she has always wanted to reach. On Aug. 14, she gathered with her friends, family and her promotional officer to hold a memorable pinning ceremony at Breaks Park in order to recognize the promotion.
Jenni said that she chose the State Line Overlook at Breaks Park as the location of her pinning ceremony because it is a place that has meant a lot to her since childhood.
“This is where me and (Brandon) spent all of our high school days,” she said, referring to her husband Brandon Brown. “We just spent all of our time here so it was a place that meant a lot to me. It’s home in the mountains.”
Additionally, Jenni said it was really important to her for her father, Homer Bartley, 78, of Virgie, to take part in her pinning ceremony. Homer served for three years in the U.S. Army, and Jenni said that he has been unable to travel due to recent health issues related to his heart. Therefore, she and her family travelled back home for the ceremony instead.
During the ceremony, Jenni’s husband, Brandon Brown, helped Homer stand up from his wheelchair and place a new Marine Corps pin on the right side of Jenni’s collar, while her two children, Brandon II and Trinity, placed a second pin on the left side. After they placed the pins on her collar, Jenni gave each of them a hug.
Jenni explained why it was significant for her father to take part in her pinning ceremony.
“I had been passed over for this rank a couple times and I wasn’t expecting to get promoted. I had told my parents a couple years ago, when I was living in California, ‘If I get selected, you have to come to Cali so Dad can pin me,’” Jenni said. “Dad’s always been all for it. He supported me from Day One so it was very important to me to have him pin me. Gunny (gunnery sergeant) is the best rank in the Marine Corps. It was my goal to get to, and I made it.”
At the ceremony, Homer expressed his love and pride for Jenni and her accomplishments.
“I’m so proud,” he said. “She’s protecting our country and that makes me real proud.”