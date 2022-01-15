Most businesses and government agencies will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Some of those organizations and offices include:
• Pikeville City Hall will be closed on Jan. 17.
• Coal Run City Hall will be closed on Jan. 17.
• Elkhorn City City Hall will be closed on Jan. 17.
• Pike County Judicial Center and Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be closed on Jan. 17.
• Pike County Clerk’s office will be closed on Jan. 17.
• Pike County Courthouse will be closed on Jan. 17.
• The United States Postal Services offices will be closed on Jan. 17, and there will be no mail delivery on that day.
• There will be no solid waste pickup by the Pike County Solid Waste Department. All pickups will be moved one day.
