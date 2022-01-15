Most businesses and government agencies will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Some of those organizations and offices include:

• Pikeville City Hall will be closed on Jan. 17.

• Coal Run City Hall will be closed on Jan. 17.

• Elkhorn City City Hall will be closed on Jan. 17.

• Pike County Judicial Center and Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be closed on Jan. 17.

• Pike County Clerk’s office will be closed on Jan. 17.

• Pike County Courthouse will be closed on Jan. 17.

• The United States Postal Services offices will be closed on Jan. 17, and there will be no mail delivery on that day.

• There will be no solid waste pickup by the Pike County Solid Waste Department. All pickups will be moved one day.

• Elkhorn City Hall will be closed.

Tags