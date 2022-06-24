WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A McAndrews man remains on bond following his indictment by the June 2022 Mingo County, West Virginia, grand jury. In the true bill returned against him he was charged with DUI causing death along with three other charges.
Nathan James Williams, 35, entered a plea of not guilty to that charge as well as one count each of failure to stop and give information and render aid in a crash resulting in death, second-offense driving while license revoked for DUI and second-offense DUI.
Mingo County Circuit Judge Mika Thompson accepted his plea during an arraignment hearing on June 22. Williams was currently under a $50,000 bond in the case with $25,000 being a full cash bond and the remaining balance being in the form of a property bond. Thompson continued that bond agreement which was approved by both Williams’ attorney Jeffrey Simpkins and Mingo County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Ferrell.
According to court documents, Mingo County Sheriff’s Deputy J.T. Justice II was dispatched to investigate a call involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Dec. 20. Two witnesses told Justice they were following a red Ford truck in North Matewan, West Virginia, near Giovanni’s restaurant. They said the truck “appeared to swerve toward a male walking beside of the road.” The document continued to state the truck did “strike the male and then leave the scene without stopping to check on the male.”
The pedestrian was later identified as Jacob Holt. He was transported to the Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital. Holt died at the hospital while being treated.
During his investigation, Justice said in the document presented to the Mingo County Magistrate Court, he had found pieces of the truck at the scene of the incident. As he was still investigating the scene, received a message from the Mingo County 911 dispatch center informing that Deputy B.T. Sipple had pulled over a red Ford F150 driven by Williams on the top of Isaban Mountain. Sipple reported the truck had damage to the right front of the vehicle.
Sipple was joined by Gilbert Police Chief Nathan Glanden. The court document said there was a smell of alcohol coming from Williams. He was given a field sobriety test which the officers said he failed. Williams then requested a blood test be performed.
Justice said the evidence he collected at the North Matewan scene matched the damage to the truck driven by Williams. The criminal complaint states Williams allegedly told Sipple “he thought he had hit what they (Williams and a passenger) thought was a deer.”
A trial date has been set for Aug. 29 in this matter. Thompson will be the presiding judge.