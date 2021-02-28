Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.