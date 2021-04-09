By Gary Slone
Staff Writer
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made a stop in Pikeville April 8 to visit Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) and discuss the medical center’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.
“I want to thank Donovan Blackburn (PMC CEO) and his entire team as Pike County has done better than any other county in Kentucky in getting the vaccine administered to people,” McConnell said. “If you’re a football fan you know what the red zone is. It’s the last 20 yards before the end zone and today in Pikeville I think we can safely say we’re in the red zone but we’re not in the end zone yet.”
To get to the “end zone,” or herd immunity, he said, 75 percent of the population must become immune.
McConnell said he led the senate to pass five bipartisan rescue packages last year that allocated almost $48 billion for the development of vaccines and treatments through Operation Warp Speed.
McConnell addressed the issue of a national story released recently that showed Republican men were less likely to get the vaccine.
“In that story, Republican men were less likely to get a vaccination but that is changing,” McConnell said. “But that really isn’t the case so much here in Kentucky. The group that is showing reluctance in receiving the vaccinations is younger women concerned about what if any impact on fertility.
Pikeville Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aaron Crum, an OB/GYN, addressed those fears.
“We have found not only in the state and nation but in our hospital among our employees a reluctance for child bearing age women to receive a vaccination,” Crum said. “You know, there’s really no data to support that fear.
“I do think we need to put a focus on trying to allay those fears,” Crum said. “We try to promote this as aggressively as we can through education.”
McConnell has been touring the state during the Senate’s annual Easter break.
