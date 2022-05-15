U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Dean of the U.S. House Congressman Hal Rogers (KY-05) announced May 11 the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will provide two airports in Kentucky’s Appalachian region with $169,100 through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) to fund infrastructure improvements. As senior appropriators, Senator McConnell and Congressman Rogers advocated for this funding program in this year’s government funding bill.
The funding includes $97,905 to improve a hangar at the Pike County/Hatcher Field Airport and $71,195 to conduct an environmental study at the Middlesboro/Bell County Airport.
“This year’s government funding bill provides big investments for Kentucky’s Appalachian communities, including assistance for two of the region’s most important airports,” McConnell said. “I was proud to work with my friend, Congressman Rogers, to give Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky an extra voice in the appropriations process. Airport infrastructure connects Kentuckians to new opportunities and destinations, and the funding announced today will help improve Kentuckians’ travel experience.”
“Our mountain airports provide a unique access point for economic development, transportation and emergency resources. This funding will ensure that our rural airports can meet national safety standards and prepare for future growth,” Rogers said. “Sen. McConnell and I have been long-time supporters of rural airports in Kentucky and across the country.”
“I am very grateful to our senior United States Senator, Leader Mitch McConnell, and the Dean of the U.S. House, Congressman Hal Rogers, for securing needed federal funding for the further development of the Pike County Airport. Access to modern aviation facilities is essential to further economic development. I am blessed to work with these two statesmen to make sure that Pike County and all of Eastern Kentucky can reach its full potential,” said state Sen. Phillip Wheeler.
“The Middlesboro/Bell County Airport is a main driver of economic development for our county. I appreciate both our local Airport Board for aggressively pursuing grant opportunities to enhance airport infrastructure and our federal partners, Senator McConnell and Congressman Rogers, for their work to secure these funds for our area,” said state Rep. Adam Bowling.
“We’re extremely thankful for the support that we receive from Senator McConnell and Congressman Rogers. Their support helps us tremendously with economic development in Eastern Kentucky and without their support, the airport would not be where it is today,” said Bill Hickman, chairman of the Pike County Airport Board.
“The Middlesboro/Bell County Airport is pleased to receive $71,195.00 in funding for environmental assessments in order to upgrade navigation equipment for safety at our facilities. The support we receive from Sen. McConnell and Rep. Rogers has been phenomenal as they support general aviation and keep the issue in the forefront in Kentucky,” said Glynna Brown, Chairman of the Middlesboro/Bell County Airport.