PAINTSVILLE — There has been a recent push from Kentucky state legislators to support student mental health services throughout the commonwealth.
This push was recently highlighted again as legislators on the Interim Joint Committee on Education met to discuss the issue, according to a statement from the Kentucky House Majority Caucus.
In the committee's most recent meeting, the committee heard a presentation from Marion County High School, where the Family Resource and Youth Services Center (FRYSC) sets aside $3,500 to help students who can’t afford copays or private pay for mental health services, according to a statement from the legislature. McCool said he was impressed with their efforts and praised FRYSCs across the state as one of the best things ever introduced into Kentucky schools.
"Let me first say that FRYSCs are one of the greatest things we've ever come up with in Kentucky ... that's been in the past, continuously, so very valuable because they touched so many students' lives all the way through," McCool said, then transitioning to speaking about the Marion County High School initiative. "What they did was very unique and I commend them for that, and we certainly should look at those types of options as well. We don't want to leave any students behind on this, and I commend them for stepping up and taking charge of that and I'm very impressed with it, and I want to continue that conversation. We're just starting on this path and we've got to have many more conversations about that."
McCool, a Van Lear resident, said he also believes Johnson County was helping to lead the charge on looking after student mental health in many ways, as House Bill 44, which passed this year and allows students to have excused absences for mental health days, was an idea originated by Jonathan Cole Butcher of Johnson County, Kameron Julian of Jefferson County, as well as Amira Bowman of Marion County.
"I think that Johnson County has really been leading this process for quite some time, and you can see that, because House Bill 44, originated from a student in Johnson County," McCool said. "Jonathan Cole Butcher was one of the lead students who brought this to my attention, so I want to give credit where credit's due, because he and his friends from throughout the state brought this to me and wanted to know if I would be interested in pushing this bill, and I read their initial thoughts and processes and I said, 'Absolutely, we've got to work on it,' like any bill. You've got to get all of the kinks out of it, but we came up with a bill that we thought we could get through and we thought would be helpful ... he got a bill passed and was just a junior in high school. That's pretty commendable."
These issues represent a real-world crisis for schools across the state, according to the statement, as teachers are feeling more pressure than ever before following the damage done to students’ mental health as a result of the pandemic.
Additionally, legislators dug into the state’s largest school system, Jefferson County (JCPS), according to the statement. One in seven Kentucky students attends a JCPS school and the district has more than 95,000 students enrolled, the statement said. School leaders shared some progress made over the last few years, according to the statement, including a teacher residency program and a tuition-free college partnership, as well as ongoing challenges. However, problems still plague the district as a third of its students are also chronically absent—meaning they miss 10 percent or more school days in a year, the statement said.
Like most districts across the nation, JCPS also faces a shortage in teachers, according to the statement, as the district is currently operating with 200 fewer bus drivers and 300 fewer classroom teachers than usual. According to a survey from the largest teachers union in the country, the National Education Association (NEA), 76 percent of educators say student behavioral issues are a very serious or somewhat serious problem, according to the statement. In addition, the statement said the same survey poll found that 55 percent of educators are now ready to leave the profession earlier than planned.
As a member of the Interim Joint Committee on Education, Representative Bobby McCool spoke to the matter, discussing the legislature recently allocating an additional $7.4 million in funding in the state budget to allow for additional mental health counselors to be assigned to Kentucky schools in an attempt to help alleviate this extra workload for teachers.
"I think it's something that's been kept under a cap for quite some time, it's almost like a 'hush-hush' situation," McCool, a former educator, said. "As an educator, I do believe we need to have that skilled, professional person available. I'm not convinced that we should require every teacher and staff member to become gainfully knowledgeable about mental health, because that takes a long time, that's not something you can just learn in an hour of professional development ... but, what we do need is, when someone recognizes they need help, is to be able to reference them to the proper person with the proper credentials to be able to guide that individual."
McCool said that he wasn't comfortable with the idea of educators, who undoubtedly know their students and their subject matter well, stepping outside of what they know to address such a complex issue -- fearing that such input could lead to misleading these students.
"You don't want to misguide, and that's my fear. I don't want somebody who's not been trained -- I'm a teacher by trade and I knew my subject matter well, but I'm not an expert in mental health, so I couldn't be somebody who could advise a student on what their symptoms may be," McCool said. "It's dangerous to misdiagnose someone, and I would never want to do that ... I don't think we should put that on the backs of all of the teachers, either ... asking them to pick up another load, in being mental health advisors, for lack of a better term, I don't know if that's the best route to take, it's something additional to their plate. Certainly, we should have the resources and professionals available to help with these issues."
Education and student health are not partisan issues, McCool said, and while conservative politicians are often pigeon-holed as being concerned primarily with financial and economical issues, McCool said that making sure students could receive the best education possible was an investment in our future. Improving students' mental health allows them to grow and flourish, and doing so means that children who, in the past, might have slipped through the cracks will be able to focus on their work and succeed at becoming productive members of society, whereas they might not have 15 or 20 years ago, McCool said.
"It shouldn't be partisan, and a lot of things we do are not partisan. We all have different ideas, even within the Republican party, and even with my Democrat colleagues, we have different ideas and that's okay. That makes us stronger, when we can sit down and talk about those and come out with a better pathway," McCool said. "Mental health is a health issue, and we need to stop ignoring that and start addressing that. There's too many cases in the past where things have gone wrong because a young child didn't have the opportunity to be helped and we can't do that any more. We've got to get on board, and I think (legislators) really are.
"With this bill ... for more funding, I think we're recognizing that, and it's not a partisan thing at all," McCool continued. "We want it done and we want it done properly and very efficiently. These children that go through our schools, they're not Democrats or Republicans, they're our students and we need to take care of them."
McCool said that ending the stigma of mental health and focusing on providing for these students will allow them to be successful.
"Just because someone has an issue, does not mean that they can't be productive in life, because they can. Too often people think that because a young person has a mental health problem, they're going to harm somebody and that's not the case either," McCool said. "They just have an issue that needs to be addressed. We need to make sure they get the proper doctor, the proper medication, the proper guidance that these students need and they will become stronger. Once they see how to manage this and get on the right track, we've really done our society properly when we get everyone on the right track."