The dean of Pike County’s traditional musicians has died. Jim McCown of Hardy died Oct. 7, 2020 from a heart attack while busy preparing a log cabin for use.
McCown was considered by many to be one of the premier old time fiddle players as well as old time banjo players in the nation. He was thoroughly familiar with all forms of traditional music played in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky or throughout Appalachia. He was born and raised in the Pond Creek area of Pike County, in a long line of fiddle players and banjo players. His main inspiration was his grandfather, Boyd Smith, who taught him the banjo. His grandfather, his father, Tom, and his mother, Frona, a tiny woman who played fiddle left handed were versed in traditional styles and McCown learned to play at an early age.
As a youth McCown listened to and learned from legendary Pond Creek musicians such as Molly O’Day, Snake Chapman and the Williamson Family.
In the late ‘60s McCown and such other notables as Dr. Jerry King played bluegrass on Saturday nights at the Pike County Jamboree at Stone. McCown, his wife, Ada, their children and some other local people formed an outstanding bluegrass band called The Outdoor Plumbing Company. This was when bluegrass festivals were huge events and McCown and his band played at major festivals with the likes of Bill Monroe and Flatt & Scruggs, touring the United States and Canada.
After about 35 years of bluegrass and 6 albums featuring McCown’s wizardry on the 5-string banjo, and songs usually telling a story, often a coal camp legend, McCown got in touch with his roots and began to perform traditional music. As both a banjo player and fiddler, McCown won national contests, was called to all parts of the nation to teach old time styles, and was prominent in the emergence and development of the Cowan Creek Mountain Music School, an annual Letcher County summer event, which has taught hundreds of people to play the old styles. Many young musicians were granted apprenticeships through McCown, including a local Pikeville attorney, Shane Hall, who declares that learning to play the old time banjo was one of the great joys of his life, and who credits McCown with having taught him to master it. Of McCown’s passing, Hall said, “One of my favorite memories is sitting in Jim and Ada’s kitchen on a Sunday afternoon playing music and eating bologna sandwiches.”
McCown was married to Ada Scott, a skilled singer of the old songs. After he taught her to play the guitar she accompanied him thereafter. As an old time performer he released several more albums.
McCown was an airplane mechanic and was known for his mechanical knowledge and skill as well as his music. He was very proud of a fiddle that he had made from carbon fiber which had tones equal to the instruments made by master craftsmen.
Dr. King summed up what the musical community thought of Jimmy McCown: “He was a man of integrity; he was a man who strived for and achieved excellence in all things. He is one of the most accomplished and versatile musicians I have ever known.”
Dr. King might have added that Jimmy McCown was a perfect gentleman.
