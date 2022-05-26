A new Mountain Comprehensive Health Care (MCHC) clinic opened in Elkhorn City May 20.
The event brought to fruition a commitment made over 10 years ago to build a clinic in Elkhorn City.
“This is a great day in Elkhorn City,” Mayor Mike Taylor said. “It took a while but it’s here and it’s open.”
According to Mike Caudill, CEO of MCHC, the opening of the clinic represents a promise kept.
“We have been determined to put a clinic in here,” Caudill said. “We suffered some setbacks with funding that never took place and of course COVID set us back a bit.”
Caudill said that the clinic was funded by MCHC money to fulfill its commitment to not only Elkhorn City, but to the citizens of Elkhorn and surrounding area.
“We have the state-of-the-art X-ray, 3D mammography, 4D ultrasound and laboratory, among other services,” Caudill said. “In many instances, patients can come here, be seen, and be back home before they could even get to Pikeville.”
Caudill stressed that MCHC has a good relationship with Pikeville Medical Center (PMC).
“Donovan Blackburn, PMC CEO, and his crew have been behind us every step of the way,” Caudill explained. “We want to work that relationship to the betterment of all the people.”
Several dignitaries were present for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. Besides Taylor, Elkhorn City council member Rob Lester, 94th Dist. state Rep. Angie Hatton, Pike County Deputy Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman and County Commissioner Jason Tackett helped Caudill to cut the ribbon.
Tackett said the opening of the clinic means a lot to the people in the region.
“The elected officials of Pike County have all expressed support of this clinic,” Tackett said. “It’s going to bring a few good paying jobs to Elkhorn City and the region, and this clinic is a great asset to the county and to the city but most importantly, to the people who will use this facility.”
The MCHC Elkhorn City clinic is accepting new patients and is located at 115 West Russell Street. For more information you may call, (606) 754-8445.