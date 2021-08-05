Presbyterian Homes and Services of Kentucky, Inc. (PHSK), announced in a statement last week that it has appointed Heather Jones McPeek as a new addition to its Board of Trustees.
Heather Jones McPeek was recommended and unanimously elected to the board which oversees the faith-based non-profit organization. Her skill and perspective as a small business owner in the local community, as well as her faithful commitment to the health of the eastern region of Kentucky and the people who live in it, are valuable contributions to the work of this Board. PHSK is a provider of services to seniors in various cities in Kentucky, so the local connection increases the integrity of its mission.
“I am honored to be a small part of an organization that makes huge improvements to the lives of our elderly population. In Pikeville, Cedar Creek Assisted Living offers clean and safe living conditions, with desirable amenities,” says new board member Heather Jones McPeek. “The Cedar Creek atmosphere enriches the lives of the residents and their families and is an asset to Eastern Kentucky.”
Cedar Creek Assisted Living is part of the PHSK family. The statement said Pikeville native Chelsi Hamilton, who accepted the role of executive director of Cedar Creek in December, is committed to providing meaningful community where seniors can flourish. Chelsi’s ability to develop connection with the larger community of which she has been a part for her entire life makes her a great match for this leadership role, the statement said.
“Our goal is to motivate and improve quality of life for every resident by providing them with compassionate care, peace of mind, and an opportunity to have fun every day,” Hamilton said. “I once read a quote that said, ‘Aging is not lost youth, but a new stage of opportunity and strength.’ I want every resident in our facility to wake up excited and eager to get their day started because their happiness is what matters the most.”
For more information regarding residency at the building, contact Chelsi Hamilton at, (606) 432-8243, or, chamilton@phsk.org.