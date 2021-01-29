COVID-19 has had a ripple effect on various aspects of society, and the ongoing epidemic of substance abuse and overdoses is no different.
Recently, the American Medical Association released its “National Roadmap on State-Level Efforts to End the Nation’s Drug Overdose Epidemic” — a report focused on policy and planning to deal with substance abuse disorders, chronic pain issues and overdoses.
All of these already-existing problems, the report acknowledges, have been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the illicit manufacturing and distribution of numerous substances, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The report lays out six specific recommendations for various agencies, such as state legislatures, departments of insurance, attorneys general, state Medicaid officials and other key policymakers, including:
• Increase access to evidence-based treatments to help patients with a substance use disorder.
• Enforce mental health and substance use disorder parity laws.
• Ensure access to addiction medicine, psychiatry and other trained physicians.
• Improve access to multidisciplinary, multimodal care for patients with pain.
• Expand harm reduction efforts to reduce death and disease.
• Improve monitoring and evaluation.
For Dr. Danesh Mazloomdoost, M.D., medical director of Wellward Regenerative Medicine in Lexington, one of the physicians on the front line of pain management and consequently the battle against substance use disorders, the need to approach these issues in a multi-faceted way is vital.
Mazloomdoost said in an interview with Appalachian Newspapers that substance use disorder and improper pain management is a national issue, but Eastern Kentucky is the leading edge of that.
“The medical system has gotten so far off track as a result of biased marketing from pharmaceuticals that it’s so far off the right path it doesn’t realize how far off the path it is,” he said.
That marketing, Mazloomdoost said, led to a flawed way of dealing with pain.
“There’s been such poor representation of the science that a lot of physicians really were believing or were aligned with what pharmaceutical marketing had conveyed to them,” he said, adding he doesn’t blame the physicians in most cases. “You’ve got hordes of patients coming and demanding something. You’ve got representatives saying, ‘We are the experts on pain and this is what you should do.’”
As a result, he said, the entire system became accustomed to and centered around this flawed way of operating.
At first, he said, when these problems were brought out and confronted, there was resistance and disagreement. But, Mazloomdoost said, that has faded over time.
“It’s taken a while for everyone to be aligned on that,” he said.
All of these issues, he said, have unfortunately taken a backseat to the pandemic since last year.
“The pandemic has been a big disruption,” he said, adding the Kentucky Medical Association meets annually to discuss various resolutions and objects, including regarding pain management and substance use disorders, something hindered by the pandemic. “Things have kind of taken a backseat to figuring out how we can address the coronavirus issue and some of the other legislative priorities around trying to make sure things stay viable.”
Access to mental health issues, both inside and prior to the pandemic, has been an issue.
“Mental health parity has been a big one,” he said. “We know the pain problem across the nation, but particularly in Southeast Kentucky, in large part is attributable to the socioeconomic deficits that are there, as well as the mental health access issues.”
The roots of the opioid epidemic in chronic pain, Mazloomdoost said, comes from the complicated nature of chronic pain itself, which is not a single issue.
“The biggest problem with chronic pain is it’s a chronic injury with a chronic coping deficit,” he said. “You’re setting up both physical and mental health needs for this patient population, with the introduction of a third problem, which is the presence of opioids, the prevalence of opioids. It changes the way the brain functions. It changes the way the brain processes pain signals.”
Mental health treatment, which is often a necessary part of treatment, is often difficult for people to obtain because of the way the system is set up, which limits the number of mental health practices out there.
“The reimbursement potential of a medical practice when it’s focused just on the physical health than it is when it’s focused just on the mental health,” he said.
In the pandemic, Mazloomdoost pointed out, there have been actions taken, such as the expansion of telehealth services, which has helped cover some of those gaps, but as the nation moves out of COVID-19, there are questions about whether those expanded services will remain.
“Are some of those equalizing factors going to remain in check or are they going to start to dwindle back to having that inequity of care?” he said.
That COVID-19 and the response has aggravated issues surrounding pain management, substance use disorder and overdoses, Mazloomdoost said, is not surprising.
“What are the variables that feed into addiction? Mental stresses, coping skills, socioeconomic factors, social support structures,” he said. “These are things that are important within pain management, but they’re critical … within addiction.
“You’re taking a population that is already struggling with coping, with dealing with stress, with dealing with adverse situations and you’re adding this enormous pressure on them with coronavirus,” he said. “It’s practically predictable that we’re going to see spikes in overdoses, in addition and problems with mental health.”
Mazloomdoost said he remains hopeful, however, about getting action taken on these issues, even while dealing with COVID-19.
“Disruptions in norms are times of reflection,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to deconstruct the way we’ve done things historically and re-evaluate how we can do things better. And I’m seeing that taking place.
“If there’s ever been a time to really shake up how we approach major problems, this is it,” he said. “And I’m enthusiastic about that.”
In the meantime and as organizations such as the AMA and Kentucky Medical Association work on these issues, Mazloomdoost said, there is something that people can do to cut down on these issues — take action to prevent chronic pain from beginning in the first place.
“We can be the guardians of health,” he said. “We can be proactive.”
Mazloomdoost said actions such as smoking cessation, increasing exercise, eliminating food deserts and increasing nutrition can help individuals avoid chronic pain in the first place, preventing the cycle of pain, substance abuse and beyond from occurring.
“In reality, these are really fundamental and far more effective treatments than the things that we can prescribe or the things we can operate on as physicians,” he said.
That, he said, is because of the nature of chronic pain.
“At the core, chronic pain is chronic injury,” he said. “How do you prevent an injury? It’s by keeping every component of your body in top shape because chronic pain is usually when something small breaks and it snowballs out of control.
“If you can catch it early and rehabilitate it early, or if you can maintain strength and integrity in the body, then those issues don’t become problems that have to be fixed later,” he said.
